Trading Legend Peter Brandt Compares XRP to U.S. Dollar

News
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 06:10
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Brandt says that the number smart people who have drunk "the XRP Cool-Aide" is unbelievable
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt recently took another shot at XRP by comparing it to the U.S. Dollar, the world's reserve currency, in a caustic tweet.  

Sadly for the #XRPtheStandard crowd, the chartist didn’t mean to flatter the fourth largest cryptocurrency with such an unorthodox comparison.

Related
Trading Guru Peter Brandt Comments on LINK’s Price Action After Calling It "Big Nothing"

The story of two bagholders

Brandt draws parallels between the U.S. Federal Reserve and Ripple, the San Francisco-based company behind XRP, to make his point valid:

“The Fed is the USD's bag holder -- they can double the supply if they want. Ripple is XRP's bag holder -- and it WILL double the supply.”

The Fed is responsible for managing the money supply in the U.S, which has ballooned by trillions of dollars over the past decade. Its balance sheet is expected to grow to close to $10 trln by 2021 after Chairman Jerome Powell started firing on all cylinders to support financial markets and soften the blow from this year’s crisis.

Some consider Fed’s fast and furious money printing reckless while advocating for the return of the gold standard that Brandt doesn’t think is coming back.

Ripple, as Brandt notes, is the main “bagholder” of XRP that controls the lion’s share of the token’s supply while unlocking 1 bln XRP tokens on a monthly basis. Ripple’s position is that it discovered XRP and cannot influence its price.           

According to data provided by crypto research firm Messari, XRP’s inflation rate currently stands at a whopping 21.3 percent (compared to Bitcoin’s 3.4 percent).  

image by messari.io

Related
Bitcoin Price Predicted to Go to $50,000 by Trading Guru Peter Brandt (but Don't Get Too Excited)

Brandt is not opposed to crypto 

As reported by U.Today, Brandt previously called XRP “a manipulated XRP” whose price action is only supported by Ripple.

While the chartist believes that XRP is “a dead end,” he is actually “super bullish” on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

That said, he recently mentioned that it would be arrogant for the crypto community to believe that any of their “pet rock” would be able to solely replace fiat money.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Crypto Baron John McAfee Doesn’t Think Bitcoin Will Reach $1,000,000, but His Bet Still Stands
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 days ago

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Voices Support for New Fee Model
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Here’s What Dogecoin Has in Common with Building Tunnels, According to Elon Musk
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings