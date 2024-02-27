Advertisement
AD

Trader Makes $1.4 Million With Solana-Based Meme Coin WIF as Price Surges

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Price of Solana-based meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) has witnessed remarkable surge
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 11:30
Trader Makes $1.4 Million With Solana-Based Meme Coin WIF as Price Surges
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an astonishing display of market timing and investment acumen, an anonymous trader turned a modest investment of 5.288 Solana (SOL), equivalent to approximately $310, into a staggering $1.4 million. The digital asset in question, Dogwifhat (WIF), a meme coin based on the Solana blockchain, has seen an unprecedented surge in value, capturing the attention of the cryptocurrency community worldwide.

Advertisement

The remarkable transaction was initially brought to public attention by the blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, which revealed in a tweet that a trader managed to get a return of 4,530 times the initial investment. The platform detailed that the trader had acquired 2.58 million WIF tokens on Nov. 26, 2023, and owing to the price of WIF increasing by approximately 50% earlier today, the value of the trader's WIF holdings had escalated to $1.4 million.

Dogwifhat price skyrockets

Dogwifhat has experienced a meteoric rise in its valuation recently. At present, WIF is trading at $0.5334, increasing by 42.65% in the last 24 hours and an impressive 67.74% over the past 30 days. The surge in WIF's price is not only a testament to the volatile and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market but also highlights the growing interest in meme coins, which often combine internet culture humor with digital asset trading.

The trading volume for WIF has similarly seen a substantial uptick, with a 210.22% increase over the last 24 hours, amounting to $119,864,144. This heightened activity indicates robust trading interest, market enthusiasm and liquidity for the token, suggesting that more investors are getting involved in the trading of this particular meme coin.

Furthermore, the market capitalization of Dogwifhat has soared by 42.22%, now standing at $533,120,592. This remarkable growth has propelled the Solana-based meme coin to become the 127th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, signifying its rising prominence and investor interest within the broader crypto ecosystem.

#Dogwifhat WIF #Solana News
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Issues Warning to Altcoin Investors
2024/02/27 11:32
'$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Issues Warning to Altcoin Investors
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image PEPE Joins Bitcoin's Monster Rally as Price Jumps 43%
2024/02/27 11:32
PEPE Joins Bitcoin's Monster Rally as Price Jumps 43%
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 47%, What's Behind Rally?
2024/02/27 11:32
Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 47%, What's Behind Rally?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ultimate Crypto Trading Software: Zent Launches Innovative Platform For All Institutional Needs
Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech KSA 2024 Recap
Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Trader Makes $1.4 Million With Solana-Based Meme Coin WIF as Price Surges
'$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Issues Warning to Altcoin Investors
PEPE Joins Bitcoin's Monster Rally as Price Jumps 43%
Show all