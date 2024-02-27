Trader Makes $1.4 Million With Solana-Based Meme Coin WIF as Price Surges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an astonishing display of market timing and investment acumen, an anonymous trader turned a modest investment of 5.288 Solana (SOL), equivalent to approximately $310, into a staggering $1.4 million. The digital asset in question, Dogwifhat (WIF), a meme coin based on the Solana blockchain, has seen an unprecedented surge in value, capturing the attention of the cryptocurrency community worldwide.

Advertisement

The remarkable transaction was initially brought to public attention by the blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, which revealed in a tweet that a trader managed to get a return of 4,530 times the initial investment. The platform detailed that the trader had acquired 2.58 million WIF tokens on Nov. 26, 2023, and owing to the price of WIF increasing by approximately 50% earlier today, the value of the trader's WIF holdings had escalated to $1.4 million.

With only 5.288 $SOL($310), this trader made ~$1.4M(4,530x)!



He spent 5.288 $SOL($310) to buy 2.58M $WIF on Nov 26, 2023.



Since the price of $WIF has increased by ~50% today, the value of 2.58M $WIF has increased to $1.4M!https://t.co/0SVofa1u4x pic.twitter.com/dPWABG2OmM — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 27, 2024

Dogwifhat price skyrockets

Dogwifhat has experienced a meteoric rise in its valuation recently. At present, WIF is trading at $0.5334, increasing by 42.65% in the last 24 hours and an impressive 67.74% over the past 30 days. The surge in WIF's price is not only a testament to the volatile and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market but also highlights the growing interest in meme coins, which often combine internet culture humor with digital asset trading.

The trading volume for WIF has similarly seen a substantial uptick, with a 210.22% increase over the last 24 hours, amounting to $119,864,144. This heightened activity indicates robust trading interest, market enthusiasm and liquidity for the token, suggesting that more investors are getting involved in the trading of this particular meme coin .