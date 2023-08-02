Tradecurve (TCRV) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August, 2023 while Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency traders show notable interest in the presale of Tradecurve (TCRV). This new platform has been gaining attention due to its massive growth potentia.

This project has made big strides within a few weeks of its launch.

Litecoin (LTC) sees increase in adoption

After an extended period of sluggishness, Litecoin (LTC) has been able to see a price revival. The exchange rate of Litecoin has increased by more than 16% in the past week. At the time of writing, Litecoin is available to change hands at $89.84.

This comes following Litecoin’s recent achievement where it reached an all-time high with regard to payment transactions. According to analysts, it indicates the growing adoption of Litecoin as a payment option.

It can also be corroborated by the data from Glassnode, which shows that the total number of Litecoin addresses has reached over 200 million, higher than Ethereum’s 181 million. Besides, IntoTheBlock’s data shows that Litecoin has witnessed a 28% increase in daily active addresses in the last seven days.

Staking of Ethereum (ETH) accelerates in Q3, 2023

Braving the ongoing bearish market, Ethereum has registered growth in key metrics. The recent on-chain data shows that the staking activity on the Ethereum blockchain has been increasing since the launch of the Shapella upgrade.

This trend denotes that investors are bullish on the long-term growth prospects of Ethereum. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, has launched Ethereum staking in the United Kingdom.

This can further increase the staking of Ethereum. On the price front, the value of Ethereum has increased by 7% in the past month. At press time, Ethereum trades at $1,897.19.

Tradecurve (TCRV) presale demand rising

Market reports show that the revenue of the cryptocurrency industry will achieve a CAGR of 14.40% by 2027. This massive profitability has attracted millions of new crypto users to the industry.

Tradecurve ( TCRV ) is a one-of-a-kind trading exchange that allows traders to invest in different markets, such as futures, forex, cryptocurrencies, bonds, and more, with a single account. The privacy-oriented process implemented by the platform serves as its USP.

Tradecurve does not undertake any KYC checks. Traders only require an email address for opening an account, and a digital wallet to begin trading.

TCRV) is the native token of the platform, which provides its holders with many benefits, like staking rewards, discounts on transaction fees, and exclusive deposit bonuses. Currently, a TCRV token is available for $0.025.

After the completion of the presale round, the tokens will be listed on Uniswap and other leading exchanges. The platform is looking to raise $20 million during its presale. Only 40% of the total TCRV tokens will be available during the presale.

