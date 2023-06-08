Tradecurve (TCRV) Pre-Sale Attracts More Enthusiasts in June, 2023 while XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) Surging Again

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Wietse Wind, a developer and contributor to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), shared views on the gap between the XRPL and Ethereum, or EVM ecosystems, surrounding the introduction of new ideas. XRPL has interesting plans ahead with a potential to dethrone Ethereum. Tradecurve, on the other hand, a new, innovative hybrid exchange in its presale stage, has outperformed Binance and can 100x in value at launch.

XRP Ledger unveiled plans to dethrone Ethereum

Addressing the issues surrounding the XRP Ledger has become a top priority and can lead the way towards evolving the DeFi space, according to Wind, where he emphasized the significance of "Hooks." These Hooks will provide developers with a blank canvas through which they can bring their ideas and creativity to life and enable them to add their own logic to accounts on the XRPL protocol chains. The technology is available on the Hooks V3 testnet, and a security audit that's comprehensive has been completed and will be released soon.

On June 5, 2023, XRP traded at $0.534977. In the last 30 days, XRP saw a jump in its value by 15.5%. In the last week alone, XRP increased by 11.2%. With this in mind, it's clear that the developments and news surrounding the dethroning of Ethereum have sent bullish outlooks in the minds of investors for the XRP cryptocurrency, but it is not the only altcoin that has performed significantly well.

Tradecurve (TCRV) targets CEXes of previous generations

Tradecurve is an innovative exchange and aims to be a main competitor to major centralized exchanges. They are currently facing different issues, for example, on most CEXs, users are required to complete KYC due to regulatory compliance, and they are restricted in specific parts of the world whilst also having high fees.

The Tradecurve hybrid exchange will address all of these issues by not requiring users to complete KYC, by having the lowest fees in the industry, and by being truly borderless and accessible by anyone, anywhere on a global scale.

Users can just make an account and then deposit crypto, after which they will be able to use it as collateral whenever they make trades in crypto or for any other derivative available on the platform. Other notable features of Tradecurve include its high liquity, starting at 500:1, the VIP account system, negative balance protection, and the dedicated Trading Academy for newbies. The team will also implement Proof of Reserves (PoR) to bolster transparency.

During Stage 3 of the presale, the TCRV token traded at $0.015. In the past week, the value increased by 25%, and 29,617,257 TCRV tokens have already been sold.

