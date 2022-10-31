Top YouTuber Explains Why He Called XRP Army “Delusional”

The “supreme commander leader” of the XRP community has clarified his earlier comments about the controversial cryptocurrency

In a recent thread, controversial YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a. “BitBoy”) has addressed his unflattering comments about the XRP community.

Armstrong, who has now positioned himself as one of the biggest cheerleaders of the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency, called its supporters “delusional” in a newly resurfaced video clip for lacking fundamental understanding of the market.

In the video, Armstrong mocked outlandish price predictions that were being promoted by some members of the community.

After receiving some pushback from XRP fans, Armstrong has now walked back on his comments. “Fact is, people are capable of getting new information and then changing their minds,” he wrote.

Ads

He then suggests that XRP has managed to mature over the past few years, which prompted him to change his opinion.

Last week, the controversial YouTuber said that he wasn’t going to buy meme coin Dogecoin , which recently experienced a massive price spike because of the Twitter news.

Earlier this October, Armstrong predicted that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum in a few years from now.

As reported by U.Today , Ledger co-founder Eric Larchevêque recently faced backlash from the XRP community after claiming that the cryptocurrency was centralized. In fact, Larchevêque said that XRP wasn’t even a cryptocurrency.

The Ledger co-founder said that he wasn’t actually being serious in an attempt to calm the vociferous community. He also noted that the XRP cryptocurrency had evolved a lot over the past few years.