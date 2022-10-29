"I Am Not Buying Dogecoin," Controversial YouTuber Bitboy Declares

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin is yet to gain a fan in YouTuber Ben Armstrong despite its impressive rise in the week. The controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber took to Twitter to declare he was not going to buy Dogecoin no matter what happened.

Dogecoin remained in the spotlight as it rallied more than 50% following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Musk, a Dogecoin proponent, earlier spoke about adopting cryptocurrencies as a means of payment on social media.

I don't care what happens… I'm not buying Dogecoin. — Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) October 28, 2022

CryptoTwitter reacted to Bitboy's stance on Dogecoin. Some dismissed it, claiming that the YouTuber was merely vying for attention. Several individuals also responded to his tweet with tongue-in-cheek remarks. With over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers, the crypto influencer Ben Armstrong has in the past drawn criticism for some of his overly hyped content.

In what may have been his most important and unsuccessful advertisement, Armstrong was one of the most outspoken promoters of the cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network. He stated he had faith in the lending platform to be a successful project.

He revealed to his YouTube audience in the March 2022 portfolio reveal video that Bitsquad had 25,000 Celsius CEL tokens (worth over $83,000 at that time). Celsius froze withdrawals in June, and the YouTuber indicated he was among the victims of the lending platform's collapse.

Armstrong later admitted that his "affiliate link for Celsius" made it difficult for him to lead a class-action lawsuit against Celsius due to a "conflict of interest."

On his Twitter bio, Bitboy indicates his interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and XRP.