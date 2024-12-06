Top Meme Cryptos PEPE, DOGE, SHIB in Deep Red

Advertisement

Today, Dec. 6, 2024, Dogecoin (DOGE), the first memetic cryptocurrency, is celebrating its 11th anniversary. Meanwhile, the entire segment of meme coins demonstrates pale performance while its largest representatives are among the top losers.

DOGE, PEPE, SHIB: Top meme coins bleeding today

In the last 24 hours, the largest meme coins by market capitalization are struggling with a heavy market correction. Dogecoin (DOGE), the top meme coin that celebrates its 11th birthday today, is down by almost 3%. Its key competitors, Pepe (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have suffered the most.

Image by Coingecko

Both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) lost around 4% in the last 24 hours. Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) plunged by 3.4% and left the top 100 cryptos by market cap.

As such, the majority of the largest meme cryptocurrencies are underperforming compared to the market benchmark. In total, the cryptocurrency segment lost 3.5% of its capitalization today.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, has dropped by 3.2%, losing its $2 trillion capitalization accomplishment. By press time, the orange coin is changing hands at $99,102.

Dogwifhat (WIF) breaks trend as Henrik Zeberg hints at rally coming

Meanwhile, some smaller representatives of the meme coin sphere managed to gain even in a time of market correction.

Dogwifhat (WIF), Solana's most overhyped large meme coin, is up by 5% in 24 hours. The asset's capitalization soared by over $200 million overnight.

Top trader Henrik Zeberg is sure that we are about to see higher prices for Dogwifhat (WIF) in the near future.

Image via X

Mog Coin (MOG), a major cat-themed cryptocurrency, inches closer to the top 100, with a splendid 25% added overnight.