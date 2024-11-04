    Top Meme Coin PEPE Receives Major Boost From Robinhood in Europe

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Major meme coin PEPE sees major breakthrough as Robinhood Europe goes live
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 15:43
    Top Meme Coin PEPE Receives Major Boost From Robinhood in Europe
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The European branch of Robinhood, a top U.S. brokerage platform, has launched live transfer options for Pepe Coin (PEPE). This new feature allows European users to withdraw and deposit PEPE directly on Robinhood's crypto platform. In addition, a 1% deposit bonus is being offered for a limited time to encourage users to participate in PEPE transfers.

    Pepe Coin, often referred to as PEPE, was launched last year, inspired by the popularity of the "Pepe the Frog" meme. PEPE is currently the 24th largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a spot market trading volume of approximately $598.35 million. Robinhood's move to facilitate transfers is a big deal for PEPE. It will make the coin more accessible and visible to European crypto traders.

    Even though it is doing well and has a lot of support, PEPE is not available on Robinhood's main U.S. site. This means that American retail investors cannot invest in the meme coin through them. In addition, PEPE is not listed on Coinbase, another major platform for the U.S. market. 

    For now, Robinhood's European support makes the platform one of the main drivers of PEPE's accessibility outside of the United States, where demand for meme coins remains strong.

    This live transfer update is great news for PEPE. It makes the coin more useful and helps it to stand out in the competitive meme coin space.

    Now that European users can more easily access PEPE transactions, the coin is likely to gain more visibility on the crypto market. This could lead to further listings or expanded features in the future.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

