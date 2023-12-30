Advertisement
U.Today, Investing.com Collaboration Expands in 2024

article image
Vladislav Sopov
U.Today, leading news portal on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, expands its collaboration with Investing.com, trading website with 300 million monthly visitors
Sat, 30/12/2023 - 18:19
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Heavyweight digital portals on finance, U.Today and Investing.com, are expanding their long-term collaboration to supply traders and investors with industry-leading content on blockchain, AI and cryptocurrencies.

U.Today partnership with Investing.com expanded: What to know

According to the official joint statement by the two teams, U.Today and Investing.com will continue to work together in the sphere of content in the year of 2024. Investing.com will be broadcasting and indexing U.Today content automatically.

The highly reputable cryptocurrency media service was added to the pool of sources Investing.com retrieves content from. 

In 2024, customers with free and paid subscriptions to Investing.com will be able to read news articles, market analysis, project reviews and price forecasts created by the top staff writers, contributors and editors of U.Today.

The crypto-centric portal is almost exclusively indexed by Investing.com in its red-hot "Cryptocurrencies" tab. Covering the thriving ecosystem of digital assets, Investing.com launched specific newsfeeds on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other trending altcoins.

An airdrop calendar, currency converter and cryptocurrency brokers' index are also available to all Investing.com users.

Users can easily customize their newsfeed and start tracking cryptocurrency pairs and assets (BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, SHIB/USDT, DOGE/USDT, ETH/BTC and so on). Cryptocurrency charts are powered by TradingView, a world-leading trading data warehouse.

Supporting traders with high-quality content

Investing.com has garnered notable popularity among both experienced and newbie traders. With the portal, trading in 2024 becomes more streamlined than ever before. 

U.Today was added to the pool of Investing.com-indexed sources thanks to its unbiased and thoughtful content creation and fact-checking strategies. Thanks to the portal, users can track all of the recent developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency spheres.

The main domain of U.Today is one of the most popular cryptocurrency websites in recent years: its monthly number of unique visitors exceeds three million. The U.Today team provides 24/7 coverage of crypto trends: its contributors create news articles, interviews, opinion pieces, product reviews and daily news digests.

#Investing.com
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

