    XRP Hits 2021 High on Google Trends as Price Cannot Stop Growing

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP reaches 2021 high in Google Trends amid unstoppable price growth
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 15:12
    XRP Hits 2021 High on Google Trends as Price Cannot Stop Growing
    The popular cryptocurrency XRP and its price have been keeping up with the news headlines in recent days. This is not surprising considering that the price of XRP has reached $1.2698, according to Binance, where it has not been since November 2021. 

    In just over seven days, the cryptocurrency has doubled in price, with XRP being a $30 billion market capitalization asset even before the pump. 

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Many attribute this unexpected rally by the oldtimer of the crypto market to the colossal undervaluation and derision, as well as the regulatory moves that are looming on the U.S. political landscape, where XRP is assumed to be certainly one of the beneficiaries after all these years of litigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

    XRP hits 2021 bull market highs on Google Trends

    Against this backdrop, the surprising fact that XRP has risen in Google Trends queries to levels not seen since 2021 has surfaced. That is, right now, XRP is already attracting the kind of attention it had at the height of the last real bull market, when meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) had a $40 billion capitalization and celebrities were buying NFT avatars of Bored Ape for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    Article image
    Source: Google Trends

    However, the question arises — does this mean that this is just the beginning, or has XRP passed what awaits the rest of the market in 2025 at double speed? 

    Whatever the outcome, monitoring the activity of on Google Trends and the price action of the cryptocurrency can shed light on this precedent and provide a benchmark for future observations of the crypto market.  

