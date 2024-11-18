XRP Hits 2021 High on Google Trends as Price Cannot Stop Growing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The popular cryptocurrency XRP and its price have been keeping up with the news headlines in recent days. This is not surprising considering that the price of XRP has reached $1.2698, according to Binance, where it has not been since November 2021.

In just over seven days, the cryptocurrency has doubled in price, with XRP being a $30 billion market capitalization asset even before the pump.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Many attribute this unexpected rally by the oldtimer of the crypto market to the colossal undervaluation and derision, as well as the regulatory moves that are looming on the U.S. political landscape, where XRP is assumed to be certainly one of the beneficiaries after all these years of litigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

XRP hits 2021 bull market highs on Google Trends

Against this backdrop, the surprising fact that XRP has risen in Google Trends queries to levels not seen since 2021 has surfaced. That is, right now, XRP is already attracting the kind of attention it had at the height of the last real bull market, when meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) had a $40 billion capitalization and celebrities were buying NFT avatars of Bored Ape for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, the question arises — does this mean that this is just the beginning, or has XRP passed what awaits the rest of the market in 2025 at double speed?

Whatever the outcome, monitoring the activity of on Google Trends and the price action of the cryptocurrency can shed light on this precedent and provide a benchmark for future observations of the crypto market.