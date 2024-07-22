Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 170% in Volume, What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Toncoin (TON) has not been performing well in the recent past. It has been consolidating, with a lack of higher momentum. However, it appears that the tide is turning for the TON price. While the price has remained stagnant, the coin has witnessed a huge surge in a key metric.

Per CoinGlass , the trading volume of Toncoin has skyrocketed 170.12% during the last 24 hours. Currently standing at $218.92 million, this surge highlights the rising trading activity for the coin. It reflects growing market participation while also showing a change of sentiment.

Traders appear to have turned bullish on TON. The native cryptocurrency of The Open Network has garnered significant attention in the past. The decentralized layer-1 blockchain has witnessed crucial developments. Consequently, its native coin managed to secure a notable surge at that time.

Recently, the TON Foundation unveiled the future launch of TON Teleport BTC. It revealed that this project is going to offer secure and efficient transfers between Bitcoin (BTC) and The Open Network. Moreover, the team explained that the goal is to boost Bitcoin’s utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

What does it mean for TON price?

Rising developments on The Open Network have resulted in huge price gains for Toncoin. However, the TON price has not displayed bullish movements this time around. Currently priced at $7.05, it has dipped 2.47% over the last 24 hours. While the price remains stagnant, its trading activity has increased.