Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 111% in Whale Activity as Markets Await Major Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 12:42
    111% jump in whale activity especially noteworthy
    Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 111% in Whale Activity as Markets Await Major Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin (TON), the native token that powers The Open Network, has experienced a spike in whale activity, with large transaction volume increasing by more than 111%, indicating that large holders, or whales, may be preparing themselves for a potentially significant market shift.

    Advertisement

    According to the on-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock, the volume of large transactions involving TON — defined as transfers exceeding $100,000 — has more than doubled in the past 24 hours, reaching $5.75 billion in monetary terms.

    Large transaction volume for Toncoin surged from 913.69 trillion TON to 1.82 billion TON on April 9. This rise typically signals increased activity from large holders, or whales, either buying or selling.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Still Overvalued, Samson Mow Says As ETH Price Revisits 2023 Lows
    XRP to $2.50? Bollinger Bands Signal Epic Bull Rally Ahead
    Elon Musk Stuns Crypto Community With Fresh Kekius Maximus Tweet
    Ethereum OG Capitulates with Massive Sale

    The 111% jump in whale activity is especially noteworthy given the broader market's recent rebound. Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies are trading in the green amid a relief rally on the broader markets. Toncoin (TON) was up nearly 1% in the last 24 hours to $2.98 but still down 20% weekly.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 357% in Exchange Netflows, What It Means
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 16:28
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 357% in Exchange Netflows, What It Means
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Large holders tend to move ahead of retail investors, often foreshadowing trends in price action. The 111% surge in whale activity might hint at an accumulation phase amid a recent dip in the market, internal transfers or reallocation between wallets (potentially by exchanges or whales).

    Markets await major move

    Bitcoin (BTC) reached a high of $83,583 on Wednesday, ushering in gains across the crypto market after a relief rally on the broader financial markets. On Thursday a handful of cryptocurrencies were sustaining gains by trading in green.

    Related
    Breaking: Bitcoin Soars 5% on Tariff Reversal
    Wed, 04/09/2025 - 17:44
    Breaking: Bitcoin Soars 5% on Tariff Reversal
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Crypto-tracked futures saw liquidations totaling over $457 million in the last 24 hours, with shorts liquidating for $321 million, the largest since early March. This helped mitigate losses from Monday and Tuesday, when Bitcoin fell to about $75,000.

    U.S. stocks had their largest surge since 2008. The S&P 500 Index rose 9.5%, recovering from bear market territory, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 increased 12%.

    As such, traders continue to monitor developments for clues on positioning, particularly on the cryptocurrency market, amid the uncertainty.

    #Toncoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 12:27
    Ethereum Still Overvalued, Samson Mow Says As ETH Price Revisits 2023 Lows
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 12:24
    90% Drop: XRP Users Disappearing?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 111% in Whale Activity as Markets Await Major Move
    Ethereum Still Overvalued, Samson Mow Says As ETH Price Revisits 2023 Lows
    90% Drop: XRP Users Disappearing?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD