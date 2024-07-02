Advertisement
AD

    Tom Lee Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to Hit $150,000 This Year

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The analyst is not taking the uber-bullish $150,000 target off the table
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 5:19
    Tom Lee Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to Hit $150,000 This Year
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Permabull Tom Lee has reaffirmed his ambitious $150,000 price target for Bitcoin during a recent interview with CNBC.

    Advertisement

    In late June, the largest cryptocurrency experienced a sharp downturn after the now-defunct Mt. Gox exchange announced that it would start distributing digital assets that were stolen from its users in the aftermath of the infamous 2014 hack.

    The repayments, which are expected to start as soon as this July, spooked market participants due to potential selling pressure from creditors.

    HOT Stories
    Tom Lee Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to Hit $150,000 This Year
    Toncoin (TON) to Hit $8 If This Happens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Anemic: Is It Good or Bad Thing? Bitcoin (BTC) at Pivotal Moment Reaching $63,000
    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims

    Lee, however, is seemingly unfazed by the Mt. Gox FUD. Fundstrat's head of research described the yearslong saga as a "huge overhang." Now, this bearish factor will no longer be relevant, which bodes well for Bitcoin bulls, according to the analyst. 

    Related
    Mon, 07/01/2024 - 17:35
    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Now, the analyst expects a "sharp" rebound in the second part of the year. Lee also stated that the Fed would not be comfortable with maintaining its tight monetary policy over a long period of time. 

    As reported by U.Today, Lee previously predicted that the largest cryptocurrency would surge in late 2024 due to a dramatic decline in US inflation. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 20:21
    Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Makes Stunning AI Prediction as Amazon Steps Into the Fray
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    During the most recent interview, Lee noted that the largest cryptocurrency tends to make most of its gains within 10 days every year. In fact, if one takes out the 10 best days, the largest cryptocurrency will end up having negative returns. 

    The permabull's predictions should be taken with a grain of salt considering that some of his previous calls turned out to be disastrously wrong. For instance, Lee predicted that the leading cryptocurrency could reach $200,000 in 2022. In reality, Bitcoin endured a severe bear market. 

    On the "Odds Lots" podcast, Lee recently explained the rationale behind his predictions, claiming that they are mostly based on the activity of the Bitcoin network. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Tom Lee
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image Toncoin (TON) to Hit $8 If This Happens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Anemic: Is It Good or Bad Thing? Bitcoin (BTC) at Pivotal Moment Reaching $63,000
    Jul 02, 2024 - 05:22
    Toncoin (TON) to Hit $8 If This Happens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Anemic: Is It Good or Bad Thing? Bitcoin (BTC) at Pivotal Moment Reaching $63,000
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    Jul 02, 2024 - 05:22
    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    Jul 02, 2024 - 05:22
    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    FixedFloat Exchange Issues Statement on Security Breaches and Future Enhancements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tom Lee Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to Hit $150,000 This Year
    Toncoin (TON) to Hit $8 If This Happens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Anemic: Is It Good or Bad Thing? Bitcoin (BTC) at Pivotal Moment Reaching $63,000
    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    Show all