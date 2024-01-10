Advertisement
AD

XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP's trading volumes skyrocket by 96% in 24 hours, as its price firmly holds crucial support level
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 13:07
XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Popular cryptocurrency XRP has experienced a staggering 96% surge in trading volumes within the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass. The total turnover has surpassed an impressive $2 million, showcasing an increased  level of activity on the XRP market.

Advertisement

Related
$1.1 for XRP May Not Be Dream, As This XRP Price Prediction Suggests

Based on data from both spot and derivatives markets, XRP eyes a significant spike in trading. Remarkably, this surge accounts for 6.66% of total market capitalization of the token, signaling a normative level of engagement among investors. As of the latest news, XRP's market capitalization stands at $30.65 billion, securing its position as the sixth-largest digital asset on the market, as reported by CoinMarketCap

""
Source: CoinGlass

Crucial moment for XRP

This surge in trading volumes coincides with a notable movement in the XRP price. Over the past 24 hours, XRP experienced a substantial 4.52% drop, only to swiftly rebound and recover more than half of the losses, marking a 2.07% recovery.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

What adds intrigue to this development is the current XRP token trading price of $0.564, a level deemed as a crucial support. Since May 2022, the token has attempted to break out from this level three times, finally succeeding in July 2023 after a favorable ruling in the SEC v. Ripple case. However, the price has since revolved around this mark, dropping back to it. 

Related
Ripple's Chief Lawyer Sets 4-Day Deadline for Fake Bitcoin ETF Approval Explanation

Now, all eyes are on the cryptocurrency community to see whether XRP's quotes will rebound from this critical support level or succumb, potentially turning it into a resistance zone. The dynamics in play suggest a potentially pivotal moment for one of the leading digital assets on the market.

#XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
2024/01/10 13:05
SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Edward Snowden Slams SEC Chief Gary Gensler for False Bitcoin ETF Announcement: Details
2024/01/10 13:05
Edward Snowden Slams SEC Chief Gary Gensler for False Bitcoin ETF Announcement: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Mysterious Shiba Inu Investor Transfers 1.44 Trillion SHIB out of Major Exchanges
2024/01/10 13:05
Mysterious Shiba Inu Investor Transfers 1.44 Trillion SHIB out of Major Exchanges
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Open Source Rif Wallet Launched With The Aim To Bring The Next Billion To Bitcoin
Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
B2Core V4 is Here with More Integrations and Elevated Customer Experience
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support
SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
Edward Snowden Slams SEC Chief Gary Gensler for False Bitcoin ETF Announcement: Details
Show all