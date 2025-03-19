Advertisement
    Token Insight Ranks MEXC as the Leader in Token Listing Speed and Success Rate

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 14:43
    Recent report put MEXC Global in top rankings for meme coin and other novel altcoins of 2024-2025
    Token Insight Ranks MEXC as the Leader in Token Listing Speed and Success Rate
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Capturing market momentum is a critical move for any crypto exchange to lead the competition. The faster traders can access newly launched coins, the better the crypto exchange’s performance is. 

    MEXC crypto exchange mentioned by Token Insight report: Details

    The latest Crypto Exchange Report by analytical platform Token Insight details leading crypto exchanges' performances from November 2024 to February 2025. The report finds that MEXC leads in spot trading listings, recording 461 listings over the past few months. MEXC also has a leading performance of early-listed tokens, with an 82.46% conversion success rate from on-chain listings to its primary spot market.

    MEXC’s speed in capturing early-listed tokens is explained by a consistent two-week listing cycle. The move ensures traders the perks to enjoy early access to promising assets, even before they hit mainstream markets. 

    The exchange listed the most popular PolitFi meme coin on January 18 just 2 hours and 20 minutes after completing its initial on-chain liquidity injection. 

    The findings highlight the intensive competition between crypto exchanges for the quantity and speed of new token listings. 

    DeSci and AI tokens in focus for MEXC

    As spot listing speed becomes decisive in attracting new users and those looking for early opportunities, the exchanges strive to capture the current narratives such as meme, DeSci, AI Agent, and celebrity tokens. 

    However, quality remains as important. MEXC demonstrated the highest success rate in listings of trend-driven tokens such as PNUT, CHILLGUY, AIXBT, BIO, RIFSOL, and VINE.

    MEXC continues to maintain its selective approach, focusing on on-chain assets with the most potential. In February 2025, Coindesk reported that MEXC holds the most market share among centralized exchanges, making it in the top five rankings. 

    #MEXC

    Latest Press releases
    Arda Raises Pre-Seed to Build Real Estate’s Operating System, Led by Ex-Goldman MD & JPMC Crypto Head
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
