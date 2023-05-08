TMS Network (TMSN) Presale Becomes Attractive for Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC) Communities

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Polkadot (DOT) and Litecoin (LTC) prices are currently struggling with selling pressure while TMS Network (TMSN) races toward new milestones.

Polkadot (DOT) begins new parachain development

Polkadot (DOT) developers have started working on on-demand parachains or Parathreads. Polkadot's (DOT) on-demand parachains will be a dynamic block space acquisition method. Existing parachains on Polkadot (DOT) provide a static block space acquisition method. Thus, this new development will be good progress for the Polkadot (DOT) network.

The dynamic parachain built on Polkadot (DOT) also claims to author all blocks at regular intervals. It is one advantage that makes the Polkadot (DOT) parachain better than smart contracts.

The existing parachain is found to cause wastage of resources for specific applications on the Polkadot (DOT) network.

Litecoin's (LTC) hashrate metric goes up

Recently, the Litecoin (LTC) network reached its all-time high hashrate rank. The report says Litecoin (LTC) surpassed more than 700 TH/s. The Litecoin (LTC) community believes a higher hashrate will increase the platform's stability and security. Furthermore, they also hope to see an expanded Litecoin (LTC) reach after this.

Higher hashrate makes it difficult for any malicious actor on Litecoin (LTC) to attack the network. However, the hashrate will not affect the speed of block addition on the Litecoin (LTC) network.

TMS Network (TMSN) pulls more and more investors

TMS Network (TMSN) is the ultimate Web3 trading platform that allows users to seamlessly trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, CFDs, futures, Forex and other derivatives. Users can take advantage of advanced on-chain analysis leveraging blockchain technology for superior price analysis with TMS Network's (TMSN) artificial intelligence-based infrastructure.

Additionally, as TMS Network (TMSN) token holders, users will be entitled to commissions based on the volume traded across the platform. Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) hosts the TMS Social Trading Club, which creates a stronger sense of community for its users.

TMS Network's (TMSN) third presale round is live, where investors can get their hands on the tokens for just $0.078.

