TipsyVerse NFT Ecosystem Goes Live, Launches TipsyCoin

TipsyVerse, a decentralized gaming ecosystem built around the concept of non-fungible tokens, shares the details of its public launch and token release.

Introducing TipsyVerse, a multi-product decentralized gaming protocol

TipsyVerse, a novel Decentraland-style ecosystem, invites its clients into the magnificent world of NFT-based games. Not unlike Axies in Axie Infinity, in-game humans in TipsyVerse can be equipped with wearables, clothes, sneakers, jewelry and so on.

Developed in a low polygraphics style, the product engages its clients in plenty of activities, including online games like casino-based roulette, poker, baccarat and even slot machines.

Also, the ecosystem of TipsyVerse invites its players to compete in risky extreme sport challenges like water rafting, go-karting, skiing or fun activities: bowling, pool, beer pong. Users can take part in TipsyVerse’s sport challenges with zero fees.

TipsyVerse is an ‘open-world’ game: its land can be explored in multiplayer mode. Besides buying and selling of land plots, NFT enthusiasts can create in-game assets through the TipsyBuilder instrument.

All wearables and characters in the TipsyVerse world are minted as NFTs so that they can be traded, exchanged and stored on various third-party platforms. It creates one more income stream for the players of this GameFi.

Besides a unique design and business model, the TipsyVerse ecosystem is focused on various charity initiatives. That is why it is endorsed by Anja Ringgren Lovén of Land of Hope, a well-known non-profit:

The founder of $tipsy is an amazing, empathic and caring human and a dear friend. His support to Land of Hope saves the lives of so many children in Nigeria.

TipsyCoin launches in Q1, 2022

Alongside with many one-of-a-kind NFTs, the TipsyVerse ecosystem has its own native asset, TIPSY. This cryptocurrency supercharges a variety of use cases inside the platform. First and foremost, TIPSY is utilized to reward the participants of community-driven activities: contests, tournaments, challenges.

Also, TIPSY can be seamlessly staked by its holders. Periodic staking rewards will also be paid in TIPSY to allow the enthusiasts of the product to benefit from their idle cryptocurrency.

According to estimations shared by the leaders of the TipsyVerse team, its public version will launch in Q1, 2022. As such, Sandbox, Decentraland and Axie Infinity now have one more promising competitor with a large and passionate community of NFT, DeFi and GameFi enthusiasts.