Three Reasons Why BTC Price Reclaimed $58,000: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, returned to trade above $58,000 amid a whipsaw trading price action this week triggered by several factors.

Advertisement

At one point in the week, Bitcoin traded above $59,000 only to return to near $56,000, even dipping as low as $54,339 in Monday's trading session.

After two prior days of losses, Bitcoin closed Friday's trading session in green after the U.S. CPI report came out on Thursday with a core CPI gain of 3.3% versus 3.5% projected, appearing bullish for crypto.

The monthly inflation rate fell in June for the first time in almost four years, offering additional support for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates later this year.

The rebound sustained at press time with BTC up 2.15% in the last 24 hours to $58,215 after reaching intraday highs of $58,483.

Optimism returns as German government sells last Bitcoin stash

As reported by Bloomberg, the German government sent out its last Bitcoin on Friday, potentially ending billions of dollars in sales that have sparked market speculation in recent weeks, citing data from blockchain monitoring firm Arkham Intelligence.

The government, which reportedly now has a zero balance in its main account, likely began selling its hoard of more than $2 billion in Bitcoin through exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp three weeks ago, according to Arkham's transaction log.

Bitcoin ETFs see best weekly inflows since May

A week after the Bitcoin price fell to its lowest level since February, dip buyers returned in force, providing Bitcoin exchange-traded funds with their highest inflows in more than a month.

Bloomberg citing JPMorgan data reported that spot Bitcoin ETFs received $882 million in the week ending July 11, with an average daily inflow of $175 million. This is the most inflows since the period ended May 23.

BlackRock and Fidelity Bitcoin funds topped the jump, raising $403 million and $361 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Grayscale's ETF lost about $87 million, continuing its trend of losses.