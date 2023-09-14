Three Arrows Capital Founders Hit with Nine-Year Ban by Singapore's MAS

Thu, 09/14/2023 - 09:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Zhu Su and Kyle Livingston Davies, co-founders of the once-prominent cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), have been slapped with nine-year prohibition orders
Three Arrows Capital Founders Hit with Nine-Year Ban by Singapore's MAS
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Singapore's financial watchdog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has barred Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the minds behind the formerly high-flying cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), from participating in the country's capital markets for a period of nine years. 

This development follows a series of regulatory breaches, including deceptive disclosures and the lack of a sufficient risk management infrastructure.

"Flagrant disregard" of regulation  

The prohibitory orders result from numerous breaches of critical financial legislation.

In particular, 3AC failed to keep MAS informed about shifts in its directorial board and ownership stakes, deceived the authority with misleading employment data, and lacked a comprehensive risk mitigation strategy for its digital asset and cryptocurrency investments. 

Related
Ripple Makes Progress in Singapore

The Singaporean authorities view the founders' open flouting of regulatory norms as a serious matter.

Latest developments surrounding 3AC

This clampdown by MAS adds to the litany of woes for the beleaguered 3AC. The firm went insolvent last year after suffering heavy financial losses due to the implosion of the Terra ecosystem. 

Liquidators are now pursuing roughly $1.3 billion from the founders of the hedge fund

Additionally, 3AC's global activities have not escaped regulatory scrutiny; the fund received an official rebuke from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in May for their co-founded exchange, OPNX, operating without proper authorization.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Does Ripple CTO Look at Ripple-SEC Victory From New Angle Now? Here's What He Says
09/14/2023 - 10:02
Does Ripple CTO Look at Ripple-SEC Victory From New Angle Now? Here's What He Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Founder and UFO Enthusiast Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Mexican Alien News
09/14/2023 - 09:34
Cardano Founder and UFO Enthusiast Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Mexican Alien News
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image No, Solana (SOL) Won't Crash, FTX's 'Liquidation' Isn't What You Think
09/14/2023 - 09:03
No, Solana (SOL) Won't Crash, FTX's 'Liquidation' Isn't What You Think
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan