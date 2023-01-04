This Miner Sold 156% of Produced BTC in 2022

Wed, 01/04/2023 - 13:15
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Two public Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies were responsible for severe selling pressure last year
This Miner Sold 156% of Produced BTC in 2022
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Amid a painful cryptocurrency-segment recession, all publicly tracked miners of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, were forced to market-sell their reserves. As such, some top mining entities released more BTC onto the market than they managed to mine in 2022.

Bitfarms liquidated 156% of BTC produced

According to statistics by The Miner Mag tracker, two public mining entities, Bitfarms and Core Scientific, got through the most devastating selling of their assets in 2022.

Bitfarms Limited (NASDAQ: BTF) sold 156% of its production; thus, it sent to exchanges 56% more Bitcoins (BTC) than it mined. Meanwhile, Core Scientific (FRA: 7ZD0) sold 136% of its production, The Miner Mag says.

It should be noted that both Bitcoin (BTC) mining moguls found themselves in cold water in December. As covered by U.Today previously, Core Scientific filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas on Dec. 21.

Related
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details

Its rival Bitfarms received a warning notification from Nasdaq as its stocks are changing hands below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. The management has only 180 days to get things back to normal: BITF is one step away from being delisted by the exchange.

Both Bitcoin (BTC) mining blue-chips went public in 2021.

Two waves of aggressive selling

The Miner Mag indicated two phases during which BTC selling pressure was the most aggressive. The first one (the largest) coincided with the aftermath of Terra, Voyager, Celsius and 3AC collapses in June 2022.

The second one shocked the markets in December 2022, when both firms struggled with the effects of the FTX drama and legal problems. In 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) lost over 65% of its value.

Related
Bitcoin May Face Selling Pressure Due to Potential Bankruptcies in Mining Sector

Leading cryptocurrency analytical firm Messari foresees that the industry might be on the eve of another recession should more public Bitcoin (BTC) miners file for bankruptcy.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
01/04/2023 - 16:30
Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
01/04/2023 - 16:17
Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
01/04/2023 - 16:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk