This Asset "Predicts" Bitcoin's Movement, Here's Why

News
Wed, 07/06/2022 - 10:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
An entire asset can act as indicator for digital gold
This Asset "Predicts" Bitcoin's Movement, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The DXY index is one of the main tools for determining the real "power" of the U.S. Dollar as the indicator shows USD's growth against a bracket of foreign currencies. Expectedly, the growth of DXY usually drags other assets down as it makes more sense to support the currency that stops losing its value and offers stable income with bonds.

According to the correlation graph provided by IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin is showing an extremely strong negative correlation with DXY, so whenever the asset grows, Bitcoin and other risky assets fall.

The correlation can be reassured if we look at the movement of tech stocks that greatly affect the movement of Bitcoin and also have a negative correlation with the U.S. Dollar index.

How can it be used in crypto trading?

The continuous strengthening of the U.S. Dollar that we see today could be considered one of the main sources of pressure on Bitcoin. In the last 10 days, DXY rallied by 2.5%, which is considered a significant move. In the same period of time, Bitcoin has lost 5% of its value, as do most stocks in the U.S. market.

Related
Shiba Inu's Lead Dev Announces SHI Stablecoin Launch in 2022, Says It Will Work on Experimental Protocol

But at the same time, technical indicators suggest that U.S. Dollar's rally could be over quite soon as we see a strong divergence of DXY with the Relative Strength Index right at the top of the rally, which is one of the strongest reversal indicators out there.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $20,110 and showing a mild price decrease in the last 24 hours while moving in a calm consolidation range for the last two weeks.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP Lawsuit: Court's Decision on Hinman Emails to Arrive Soon, Jeremy Hogan
07/06/2022 - 10:33
XRP Lawsuit: Court's Decision on Hinman Emails to Arrive Soon, Jeremy Hogan
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu's Lead Dev Announces SHI Stablecoin Launch in 2022, Says It Will Work on Experimental Protocol
07/06/2022 - 10:16
Shiba Inu's Lead Dev Announces SHI Stablecoin Launch in 2022, Says It Will Work on Experimental Protocol
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Important Bitcoin Chart Pattern
07/06/2022 - 08:59
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Important Bitcoin Chart Pattern
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan