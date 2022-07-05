Ripple Hires New Lawyers as SEC Lawsuit Drags On

News
Tue, 07/05/2022 - 20:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple has added two new attorneys to its legal team
Ripple Hires New Lawyers as SEC Lawsuit Drags On
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Blockchain company Ripple has added two Kellogg Hansen lawyers to its team in order to bolster its legal team.

Kylie Chiseul Kim and Clayton J. Masterman, the two newly added attorneys, will represent one of the top cryptocurrency players in its protracted battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Judge Analisa Torres has granted their respective motions for admission to practice pro hac vice in the aforementioned case.

Related
Jim Cramer Believes Crypto Has Much More Room to Fall
The addition of the new attorneys suggests that legal proceedings may become extended.

Last month, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse told Axios that his company would leave the U.S. if the court were to rule in favor of the SEC.

In April, Garlinghouse said that the company was operating “as if it has already lost” by shifting its focus to other markets.

Stuart Alderoty, general counsel at Ripple Labs, stated that a resolution would likely come in 2023.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL, and AVAX Price Analysis for July 5
07/05/2022 - 16:38
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL, and AVAX Price Analysis for July 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB’s Lead Dev Teases Community, Cardano’s Vasil Goes Live on Testnet, Singapore to Restrict Leverage Trading: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/05/2022 - 16:20
SHIB’s Lead Dev Teases Community, Cardano’s Vasil Goes Live on Testnet, Singapore to Restrict Leverage Trading: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image World's Largest Public Bitcoin Miner Sells 79% of Its BTC Holdings, What This Means for Crypto Market
07/05/2022 - 15:52
World's Largest Public Bitcoin Miner Sells 79% of Its BTC Holdings, What This Means for Crypto Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev