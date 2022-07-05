Ripple Hires New Lawyers as SEC Lawsuit Drags On

Ripple has added two new attorneys to its legal team

Blockchain company Ripple has added two Kellogg Hansen lawyers to its team in order to bolster its legal team.



Kylie Chiseul Kim and Clayton J. Masterman, the two newly added attorneys, will represent one of the top cryptocurrency players in its protracted battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Judge Analisa Torres has granted their respective motions for admission to practice pro hac vice in the aforementioned case.