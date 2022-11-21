These SOL Enthusiasts Keep Solana Alive, Here's How

Mon, 11/21/2022 - 16:03
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana still dominates this specific market despite SOL price falling
These SOL Enthusiasts Keep Solana Alive, Here's How
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After the drama with crypto exchange FTX and Alameda Research, there seemed to be no future for Solana. Both the exchange and the trading company held billions of dollars of liquidity in SOL, and the blockchain's affiliation with these entities further amplified the token's sell-off.

Nevertheless, Solana, though it has slipped to the top of the largest projects by the market capitalization of its tokens, and even given way to Shiba Inu (SHIB), still holds a large chunk in one of the most specific sectors of the crypto market. This is not least because of the enthusiasm of this group of crypto fanatics.

Source: CryptoSlam

We are talking about the NFT segment, of course, where Solana is second only to Ethereum in terms of sales of digital collectibles and other non-fungible items. In the last 24 hours, total sales of Solana-created items amounted to nearly $2.15 million, and even more so, up 10.54%, according to CryptoSlam.

With cautious step

In addition, the number of unique Solana NFT buyers has started to grow again, which in a way indicates a return of buyers and their trust in blockchain. Accompanying such pleasing figures for SOL enthusiasts was an increase in trading volume for the most prime NFT collections on Solana, such as DeGods.

However, it is important to keep in mind that crypto market sentiment was and is in a rather fragile state, and the FTX crash and its aftermath have further exacerbated this situation. NFT is the riskiest segment of the riskiest market at this time.

#Solana News #SOL News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Setup
11/21/2022 - 16:14
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Setup
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image JPMorgan Registers Trademark for Crypto Wallet
11/21/2022 - 15:50
JPMorgan Registers Trademark for Crypto Wallet
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 21
11/21/2022 - 15:16
ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk