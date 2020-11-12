Back

These Are Best-Performing Bitcoin Nodes

News
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 19:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Casa CTO Jameson Lopp has published his annual ranking of Bitcoin nodes
These Are Best-Performing Bitcoin Nodes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Casa CTO Jameson Lopp has published his annual ranking of Bitcoin node implementations.

According to his findings, running your own Bitcoin Core full node is still the best way to go. Its version 0.21 is significantly faster than closest competitor Gocoin 1.9.8 (5 hours, 41 minutes and 7 hours, 38 minutes, respectively). However, Bitcoin Core's CPU performance remains its biggest bottleneck. 

This year, Gocoin, a full node client written in the Go programming language, surpassed Bcoin, displaying significantly better performance than in 2019. Libbitcoin Node and Parity Bitcoin come in fourth and fifth places.

The best-case sync time is estimated to be three hours if writing input/output operations on a physical disk weren’t an issue.  

Bitcoin node
Image by blog.lopp.net

In order to synchronize a Bitcoin node, one has to download an entire copy of the Bitcoin blockchain whose current size is approximately 320 gigabytes. Lopp used a gigabit fiber connection and a high-end computer in order to perform all tests.  

Related Top Countries by Bitcoin Nodes: US and Germany in the Lead
Related
Top Countries by Bitcoin Nodes: US and Germany in the Lead

While this might seem like too much of a hassle, running your own node makes the network more decentralized. On top of that, it allows you to validate your own transactions, cutting out the middleman.

In his 2017 blog post, Lopp explained that full nodes offer the strongest privacy and security models, acting like your “personal sentinel”:

“Nodes act as your personal sentinel, protecting you against fraudulent activity. They reject actions undertaken by rule breakers, even while you’re busy or asleep.”

Still, running Bitcoin nodes is a rather altruistic endeavor, which is why their number fell to a three-year low this May.  

#Bitcoin News#Decentralization
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Mining Firm HIVE Blockchain Doubles Its Hashrate
News
6 days ago

Bitcoin Mining Firm HIVE Blockchain Doubles Its Hashrate

Alex Dovbnya
article image Father of Podcasting Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Into His App
News
4 days ago

Father of Podcasting Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Into His App

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Could Be in the Midst of Corporate FOMO: Statis CEO
News
3 days ago

Bitcoin Could Be in the Midst of Corporate FOMO: Statis CEO

Yuri Molchan