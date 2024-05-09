The Rothschilds Hold $4.2 Million in Bitcoin via ETFs

Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A., the family-owned banking giant of the prominent European banking dynasty, holds $4.2 million in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Advertisement

According to a recent regulatory filing , it owns $4.2 million worth of shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and $82,121 worth of shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) is part of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, which boasts roughly $174 billion in assets under management.

The Benjamin de Rothschild family announced its plan to make the famed Swiss bank private in 2019.

In 2018, two branches of the Rothschild dynasty (France's Rothschild & Co and Switzerland's Edmond de Rothschild Bank) resolved a longstanding dispute over the use of the prestigious family name. The Paris-based branch agreed not to use the standalone name for its banking and asset management business.

The legendary European banking dynasty was founded all the way back in the 18th century by Mayer Amschel Rothschild, who is considered to be one of the most influential businessmen of all time. The family was famously funding the British government during the Napoleonic Wars.

In 2023, Ariane de Rothschild became CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Group. Despite not being a Rothschild by blood, she ended up being the first woman to run the family's bank, challenging Geneva's conservative attitudes.

The remaining heirs of the Rothschild dynasty are believed to be worth more than $1 billion.