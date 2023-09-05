The Next Crypto Gem Reality Show Kicks off on Sept. 7: Details

A new reality show by Web3 media producer, The Hourglass Collective, will introduce the segments of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to tens of millions of viewers across the globe. The reality show will see the appearances of popular cryptocurrency influencers, bloggers, investors and entrepreneurs.

The Next Crypto Gem, "Shark Tank" of crypto, launches in 56 countries

The Next Crypto Gem, a reality show with blockchain personalities, is ready to release the pioneering episodes of season one. The first episode of The Hourglass Collective-produced show kicks off on Sept. 7, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST.

Be sure to join us for a special Hourglass $WAIT Twitter Spaces with guests @BrianDEvans @LayahHeilpern and @CryptosR_Us on the eve of "The Next Crypto Gem" premiere.



Sept 6th 10am PST / 1pm EST



Set reminder here: https://t.co/rtgDsAReqs pic.twitter.com/HnwWn3q8zQ — Hourglass (WAIT) (@Hourglass_Wait) September 5, 2023

The filming was completed back in March 2023. The Hourglass Collective chairman Jeff Mahony's NEFT Entertainment and Hourglass Collective president Jett Tang cofunded the production of the first season.

Tang stressed the importance of the release for the next phase of global adoption of cryptocurrencies and making cryptocurrency investing mainstream:

The Next Crypto Gem captures everything that makes the cryptocurrency industry so compelling and brings these elements to a mainstream audience for the first time. The teamwork; the rivalry; the larger-than-life characters and the out-the-box ideas: they’re all here, packaged in a format that will be easily absorbable to television viewers. Crypto is the greatest show on earth and now, in The Next Crypto Gem, the industry’s got the series it’s always deserved.

A number of cameo appearances will be made in season one. Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, legendary poker professional Tom Dwan and notorious YouTube influencer Ben "BitBoy Crypto" Armstrong took part in the first season.

The show will be broadcast by 178 platforms in 56 countries, along with leading international TV channels. All episodes will be available on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Rakuten, Pluto, Amazon Prime, Amazon Freevee, DirectTv, DistroTV, FuboTV, Sinclair TV, Verizon Media, Sling Comcast and Cox.

Unique challenges from leading influencers

Global blockchain media influencers Brian D. Evans, Layah Heilpern and George Tung will judge the participants of the final round as the jury of experts. On the reality show, contestants will go through unusual challenges.

Besides fun and entertainment, the reality show is designed to educate people about the benefits and risks of crypptocurrencies, and the use of exchanges and cryptocurrency wallets.

Plans for season two are already underway, the official team statement says.

The Hourglass Collective is well known for its Alpha District, a blockchain-based RPG ecosystem, and Kosmos self-publishing digital application.