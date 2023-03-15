The Crypto App, Industry's All-in-One Utility Platform, Raises Stakes with Its New Pro and Pro+ Services

Here's how The Crypto App tracker streamlines Web3 experience for newbies and pros and how it can help traders and holders

The Crypto App, an all-in-one cryptocurrency tracking, analytics and content platform, allows crypto traders and holders to advance their understanding of crypto markets, to create and implement data-driven trading strategies and to enhance risk management methods.

The Crypto App unlocks new opportunities for newbie and pro traders: Highlights

Launched in early 2020, The Crypto App is among the most powerful data tracking applications for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

It merges the benefits of a portfolio tracker, content indexer, alerts system and data aggregator.

The Crypto App offers a comprehensive array of tools for cryptocurrency data analysis and management, including a portfolio tracker, crypto newsfeed, and alert tools.;

The Crypto App works with all major blockchains: it is able to retrieve data from both custodial and noncustodial exchanges and facilitate crypto-to-fiat conversions across a variety of pairs;

The Crypto App's services are available in various levels including free and paid tiers: Pro and Pro+ modes are available for sophisticated traders;

A feature-rich customizable alerts service allows The Crypto App to inform customers of rapid price moves and crucial on-chain events even when the app is closed;

The Crypto App partners with leading companies in the cryptocurrency data space, such as Messari, IntoTheBlock, and TradingView, as well as renowned crypto media outlets like U.Today, Real Vision, The Defiant News, CryptoPotato, and more to deliver world class content and analytics to its users.

As such, The Crypto App is setting industry standards in data availability, accuracy, speed and user-friendliness and helps introduce Web3 to the next generation of users worldwide.

What are portfolio trackers?

Portfolio trackers are software programs (desktop or mobile applications, web interfaces) designed to visualize and analyze the prices of assets: commodities, stocks, digital or fiat currencies. Unlike news websites, portfolio trackers have customizable interfaces: their users can only track chosen assets with no need to pay attention to their competitors.

Portfolio trackers allow asset holders to stay informed about the price and supply dynamics of their assets, providing a clear picture of the changes in the value of their overall asset portfolio.

Portfolio trackers aggregate data from various centralized and decentralized data vendors to keep their information accurate and up to date..

Who needs cryptocurrency trackers in 2023?

First of all, reliable and easy-to-use crypto trackers are a must-have for cryptocurrency traders, in particular for those who leverage high-frequency trading strategies, automated trading or other short-term strategies. They cannot afford to miss a notification about a rapid price change: it might damage their "short" and "long" positions and cause painful liquidations. This is even more sensitive for those who trade with high leverage.

In addition, midterm and long-term investors also rely on cryptocurrency trackers. These platforms can help that class of investors reassess their portfolios, identify promising assets, and remove risky coins.

In addition, crypto trackers are used by a wide range of cryptocurrency enthusiasts as sources of data analytics and educational content. Cryptocurrency newbies can take baby steps with such platforms, while seasoned crypto holders can identify new trends, get valuable insights and so on.

Introducing The Crypto App, one-stop crypto tracker and analytics platform

The Crypto App is focused on delivering best-in-class tools, content and analytics and delivering an unmatched experience to crypto enthusiasts globally.

Impressive tooling, intuitive interface

First and foremost, The Crypto App is a high-performance cryptocurrency portfolio tracker. This means that it displays digital asset data and dynamics in real time. In total, its customers can monitor over 6,000 coins (almost every coin registered on CMC) across 100+ platforms.

Besides the coin name, ticker, logo, price and activity for the last 24 hours, The Crypto App broadcasts all information needed to properly evaluate the performance of various coins including market capitalization, trading volume, price performance in the last week/months, competitors and so on. Such an extensive selection of data is crucial for those who adhere to the old traders' motto: "When in doubt, zoom out." That is why The Crypto App can help users to find "the next big thing" with minimum effort.

For experienced traders, The Crypto App team added various technical analysis indicators. Traders can customize the indicators, oscillators, moving average lines (MAs) and so on to accurately predict the price performance of cryptocurrencies.

Staying on bleeding edge of Web3

The Crypto App delivers on its primary objective of serving as an all-in-one platform that can be seamlessly integrated with various custodial and noncustodial wallets. With it, users can monitor multiple accounts using a single interface. For example, a trader who stores a portion of their assets on Binance and other centralized exchanges for short-term trades while keeping the rest on TrustWallet and MetaMask can now use one portfolio tracker instead of multiple ones.

This level of functionality is achieved through a toolkit of API integrations that includes support for various networks such as the largest blockchain Bitcoin (BTC), major EVM-compatible blockchains Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon Network (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and so on.

Also, traders can set up all necessary parameters in a couple of clicks: The Crypto App interface requires minimal customization effort.

Extra features: widgets, alerts, ecosystem

The Crypto App offers a number of widgets to make the portfolio tracking experience even more seamless and resource-efficient. With the app’s widgets, traders can see all of the most important information on the markets or their portfolios updated in real time on their smartphones' screens.

Price alerts can also inform users of all critical events on the crypto market even when The Crypto App is closed and inactive. Users can customize all alerts and set push notifications for predetermined assets.

In total, The Crypto App has over four million downloads. It is rated 4.5/5 on major digital portals; its users shared more than 84,000 reviews.

Pro and Pro+ packages: What’s the difference?

The Crypto App has recently taken its offering to the next level by announcing the launch of its Pro and Pro+ subscription-based services, products designed to assist crypto enthusiasts, traders and investors in making informed decisions in the crypto space. By partnering with crypto intelligence brands such as IntoTheBlock, TradingView and Messari, The Crypto App has curated the most advanced market insights into one service offering.

The Pro subscription includes a variety of features such as 42 proprietary signals and metrics on the crypto market powered by AI-data leader IntoTheBlock, advanced charts enhanced with TradingView indicators, expanded portfolio tracker, real-time alert and personalized widget offerings and access to trading pair data across various crypto exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Pro+ subscription is designed for in-depth researchers and longer-term investors and includes all of the Pro features as well as exclusive access to professional research reports provided by crypto intelligence leader Messari.

Additionally, Pro and Pro+ subscribers can benefit from special discounts and promotions from leading digital services and consumer brands. Users can subscribe to Pro for $8.99 per month or Pro+ for $14.99 per month, and anyone can register for a week-long, free trial of either service by downloading The Crypto App on Google Play or Apple’s iOS App Store.

The Pro and Pro+ options offer a robust service that delivers exceptional insights at an unbeatable price, enabling both crypto beginners and experts to easily access the most reliable and valuable information required to make informed investment and trading choices.

The ad-supported "Basic" plan of the app, encompassing all fundamental features such as token insights, a portfolio tracker for up to three exchanges and five wallets, and the ability to track five crypto conversion pairs, is available to all users for free.

Wrapping up

The Crypto App is a cutting-edge platform that serves as a cryptocurrency tracker, analytical tool, and content hub, all rolled into one. By keeping traders updated on the latest prices, news, and information related to the crypto industry, it provides valuable insights to those looking to elevate their investment game. The app's comprehensive approach to the market makes it an asset for crypto enthusiasts and traders alike, and it's difficult to find a similar offering in the market.