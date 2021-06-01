Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Canadian light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak has announced that Spiritus, its yet-to-be-launched futuristic car, will make it possible to mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin while it’s parked.



The 20-year-old company also says that it will accept pre-order payments in several cryptocurrencies, including Cardano. A crowdfunding campaign for the car—which kicked off in March—has surpassed $350 million.

Daymak’s patent-pending cryptocurrency infrastructure will be integrated into the car's user interface.



Apart from being the first electric car that wants to add crypto mining, the feature-rich Daymak Spiritus also aspires to become the fastest three-wheeler in the world. Its first deliveries are expected to start in 2023.

Daymak founder Aldo Baiocchi says his company envisions a future powered by crypto:

We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive-thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto. Your online bills and your banking can be handled through the same software platform paid in crypto.

As reported by U.Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently displayed interest in recycling heat generated by crypto mining.



Last month, the leading e-car maker suspended Bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns, facing backlash from the community.