Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin

News
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 17:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Daymak's feature-rich three-wheeler will be capable of mining cryptocurrencies
Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Canadian light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak has announced that Spiritus, its yet-to-be-launched futuristic car, will make it possible to mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin while it’s parked.            

The 20-year-old company also says that it will accept pre-order payments in several cryptocurrencies, including Cardano. A crowdfunding campaign for the car—which kicked off in March—has surpassed $350 million.

Daymak’s patent-pending cryptocurrency infrastructure will be integrated into the car's user interface.

Apart from being the first electric car that wants to add crypto mining, the feature-rich Daymak Spiritus also aspires to become the fastest three-wheeler in the world. Its first deliveries are expected to start in 2023.

Daymak founder Aldo Baiocchi says his company envisions a future powered by crypto:

We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive-thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto. Your online bills and your banking can be handled through the same software platform paid in crypto.  

Bitball Bitball

Related
Uniswap Joins Forces with Professional Dota 2 Team to Reach New Audiences

As reported by U.Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently displayed interest in recycling heat generated by crypto mining.

Last month, the leading e-car maker suspended Bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns, facing backlash from the community.  

#Bitcoin News #Tesla News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin
06/01/2021 - 17:13

Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Most Bitcoiners Think Stock-to-Flow Model Won't Break After Massive Crash
06/01/2021 - 16:05

Most Bitcoiners Think Stock-to-Flow Model Won't Break After Massive Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ethereum-Based NFTs Now Visible in Etherscan: Here's How It Works
06/01/2021 - 15:58

Ethereum-Based NFTs Now Visible in Etherscan: Here's How It Works
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image