Uniswap Joins Forces with Professional Dota 2 Team to Reach New Audiences

News
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 14:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Team Secret will be focused on developing esports activations for Uniswap
Uniswap Joins Forces with Professional Dota 2 Team to Reach New Audiences
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Decentralized finance protocol Uniswap—which is challenging major centralized exchanges like Coinbase and Binance—is attempting to break into the mainstream.

According to a June 1 announcement, Uniswap Labs has partnered with professional Dota 2 team, Team Secret.

As part of the partnership, Team Secret will be developing unique content for the protocol while helping to broaden its reach:

Crypto technology is poorly understood in the mainstream, and even in digitally native gaming communities. Through Team Secret, Uniswap will be able to reach expansive new audiences and craft relevant messaging to drive awareness, understanding, and adoption through new and innovative content formats.

Related
CNBC Changes Ripple to XRP After CEO Complains

After surpassing $10 billion in weekly trading volume for the first time in late April, the red-hot DEX launched its version 3.0 earlier this month.

#Uniswap News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin
06/01/2021 - 17:13

Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Most Bitcoiners Think Stock-to-Flow Model Won't Break After Massive Crash
06/01/2021 - 16:05

Most Bitcoiners Think Stock-to-Flow Model Won't Break After Massive Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ethereum-Based NFTs Now Visible in Etherscan: Here's How It Works
06/01/2021 - 15:58

Ethereum-Based NFTs Now Visible in Etherscan: Here's How It Works
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image