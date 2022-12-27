Terra Classic (LUNC) Climbs 16% as Market Cap Takes Back $1 Billion

Tue, 12/27/2022 - 12:05
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
LUNC trading volume also up 155% in last 24 hours
Terra Classic (LUNC) Climbs 16% as Market Cap Takes Back $1 Billion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While the cryptocurrency market remains flat, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) continued its ride higher.

At the time of publication, LUNC was up 16% at $0.0001796 and 35% in the past week. This comes as the market consolidates at the end of the year, with most cryptocurrencies recording minimal gains or even losses. LUNC trading volume was also up 155% in the last 24 hours as traders jumped in to capture gains from the recent volatility.

Notably, LUNC has achieved five positive days out of six since Dec. 22, when its price started a rebound after Binance announced the completion of the second round of airdrops for LUNC and USTC holders. The recent rise also correlates with the community's efforts to bring wholeness to the project, as seen in burn efforts and recent proposals.

Related
Terra Classic (LUNC) Outperforming Top 100 in Gains, What's Happening?

After the Terra ecosystem collapsed, the original Terra chain was rebranded as Terra Classic with tokens LUNC and USTC, while the new chain was named Terra (LUNA) at its genesis.

The circulating supply of the original Terra LUNA increased by millions of percent as the effect of the Terra USD (UST) losing its peg to the dollar took its toll. The supply then rose from nearly 342 million to the current 6.87 trillion.

Related
Terra LUNA Circulating Supply Increases by Nearly 1.9 Million Percent Within Days

With a surprisingly massive increase in its supply, the community launched several proposals to reduce the nearly 6.9 trillion supply, and this included burning. The 1.2% tax burn proposal was passed but later slashed to 0.25.

Currently, the community has embarked on massive LUNC burning.

Although it is not guaranteed, burning might boost an asset's price in the long run. Similarly, the community is voting on whether to repeal the decision to transfer 50% of all LUNC burns to a community development pool.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin Rallied 600% Last Time This Happened, Will History Repeat?
12/27/2022 - 13:16
Bitcoin Rallied 600% Last Time This Happened, Will History Repeat?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Flips SOL by Market Cap, Solana Projects Likely to Move to Ethereum: Crypto Expert
12/27/2022 - 12:39
SHIB Flips SOL by Market Cap, Solana Projects Likely to Move to Ethereum: Crypto Expert
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Avalanche (AVAX) Is Set for Major Rebound According to This Indicator
12/27/2022 - 11:47
Avalanche (AVAX) Is Set for Major Rebound According to This Indicator
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin