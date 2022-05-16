Terra LUNA Circulating Supply Increases by Nearly 1.9 Million Percent Within Days

News
Mon, 05/16/2022 - 09:56
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
LUNA token has lost 100% of its value in the last seven days
Terra LUNA Circulating Supply Increases by Nearly 1.9 Million Percent Within Days
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the effect of the Terra USD (UST) losing its peg to the dollar continues to take its toll, the circulating quantity of Terra's LUNA has surged by over 1.9 million percent in the last seven days. The circulating quantity of LUNA was roughly 342 million seven days ago, according to data shared by crypto analyst Ali Martinez. So far, the circulating supply has increased by 6.18 billion, bringing the total to 6,531,899,614,602 LUNA.

The LUNA token collapsed to virtually zero in the last week, while the UST stablecoin has completely lost its peg, presently trading at $0.08. The LUNA token has lost 100% of its value in the last seven days, triggering the creation of more. At the time of publication, LUNA was trading at $0.000226.

Do Kwon to "restart" Terra

Over the weekend, Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, proposed a "Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan" in a post on a Terra-related forum, which amounts to a restart of the whole Terra blockchain, with network ownership distributed fully to UST and LUNA holders via 1 billion new tokens. The CEO also acknowledged that the Terra ecosystem had completely collapsed.

Forty percent of the new tokens will be distributed to LUNA holders, who owned tokens before the de-pegging event, with another 40% allocated pro-rata to UST holders. The remaining 20% will be distributed to LUNA holders who held at the end of the chain's halt, and the community pool, which will be used to fund future development.

With this approach, Kwon hopes to encourage existing members to stay on board after the project's failure. Terra's UST stablecoin, which was supposed to be pegged to the dollar, "death spiraled" in the past week, wiping out billions of dollars in value.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Vitalik Buterin Reportedly Donates $1 Million in Ethereum to Dogecoin Foundation
05/16/2022 - 15:06
Vitalik Buterin Reportedly Donates $1 Million in Ethereum to Dogecoin Foundation
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Flag Now on Mount Everest as ADA Price Rises by 4%
05/16/2022 - 14:52
Cardano Flag Now on Mount Everest as ADA Price Rises by 4%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Price on the Brink: What to Keep an Eye On
05/16/2022 - 14:14
DOGE Price on the Brink: What to Keep an Eye On
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev