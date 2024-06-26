Advertisement
    Telegram Suddenly Receives 30 Million TON in Epic Transfer: Details

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    30 million Toncoin (TON) worth almost quarter of billion of dollars sent to Telegram in one epic transfer
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 15:34
    Thirty million Toncoin (TON) were transferred today, June 26, from the address of The Open Network Foundation to the address of the popular messenger Telegram. Thus, as TON Explorer data shows, a colossal amount of cryptocurrency equivalent to $224.64 million was transferred in one tranche to the address "UQCMOX."

    Digging into the on-chain data, one can see that the balance of this address holds 213.48 million TON, which is equivalent to $1.59 billion. This is quite an active wallet, not only receiving but also withdrawing funds. It belongs to Telegram, a popular messenger with an audience of almost a billion people, with which the TON blockchain is almost directly connected.

    Source: TON Explorer

    However, older mentions of the address may signal that it belongs to Fragment, a blockchain platform from the Telegram team where you can buy and sell profile and channel IDs, anonymous numbers and Telegram Premium subscriptions.

    The TON Foundation, on the other hand, is a nonprofit community that aims to further support and develop the blockchain of the same name.

    What was that though?

    This transfer can be seen as a transfer of funds from a nonprofit organization supporting the blockchain to the messenger address where the blockchain deploys all of its activities.

    Whether it can be recognized as a donation to Telegram is an open question. Neither the messenger team nor the TON Foundation have yet commented on the colossal transfer, which amounts to a quarter of a billion dollars.

    #Toncoin #Toncoin News #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #Telegram
