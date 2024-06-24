Advertisement
    TON Network Under Attack: Users Should Stay Cautious

    Arman Shirinyan
    Ton Network is seeing attack coming from illicit actors who are actively targeting new users
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 12:36
    TON Network Under Attack: Users Should Stay Cautious
    With the TON ecosystem booming on the market right now, we are, as expected, seeing a lot of illicit actors pulling out their malicious practices and increasing the risk of operating on Telegram's blockchain. However, there are certain practices that will help you to avoid any problems.

    A warning regarding an increase in phishing attacks within the TON ecosystem was recently released by SlowMist. TON wallet assets are compromised by these attacks, which are mainly distributed through groups and use fake airdrops and other techniques. 

    Unless the user has enabled two-step verification or a separate password, a user's Telegram account may be compromised if their private keys are taken. These phishing attacks employ somewhat simple but efficient techniques. Through message groups, phishing links or bots are distributed; they frequently take the form of airdrops or other alluring deals. If a user falls for these tricks, it will not take long for their TON wallet to be empty of NFTs and other assets. 

    You should always be on the lookout and adhere to these recommended practices in order to protect yourself. If you want to further secure your Telegram account, even in the unlikely event that an attacker manages to obtain your Telegram data, you should enable Two-Step Verification.

    • Be wary of airdrops: Before accepting any offer or taking part in an airdrop, make sure it is legitimate. Verified channels are usually the ones used to announce official airdrops. 
    • Refrain from clicking on unknown links: Phishing links frequently have a convincing appearance. Stay away from clicking on any links that come from unidentified or shady sources, especially if they offer free tokens or other incentives. 
    • Keep up with security news: Consult reputable sources frequently for updates and alerts regarding the most recent phishing schemes and security risks within the TON ecosystem.
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

