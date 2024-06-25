Advertisement
AD

    Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Telegram's tap-to-earn sensation Notcoin (NOT) burns $3 million in tokens, announces new community-driven tokenomics and offers $4.2 million incentives
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 15:02
    Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Notcoin, one of the big sensations of this year on the crypto market, and you could say the whole internet, announced the burning of a colossal number of NOT, the native token of the popular tap-to-earn game.

    Advertisement

    According to a recent update on its social media platform, the company has burned NOT tokens worth $3 million, drastically reducing the token's supply. The announcement also mentions an incentive plan worth $4.2 million, aimed at rewarding its Gold and Platinum users on the Notcoin Explore platform. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 12:36
    TON Network Under Attack: Users Should Stay Cautious
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Currently, the circulating supply of NOT tokens stands at 102.49 billion, with a market value of $0.01432 per token. This positions Notcoin’s market capitalization at approximately $1.47 billion, securing its rank as the 59th largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Secret to Surviving Crypto Bloodbath
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'
    ""
    NOT to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The token burn is part of Notcoin's broader strategy to enhance the tokenomics and increase value for its users. By reducing the total supply, the popular tap-to-earn project aims to create scarcity, potentially boosting the token's value and appeal. 

    This move aligns with ongoing efforts to ensure that the primary beneficiaries of Notcoin are its community members.

    What is Notcoin (NOT)?

    Notcoin is a Web3 tap-to-earn game launched on Jan. 1, within the TON ecosystem. Technically, Notcoin is a mini app inside the Telegram messenger. The project caught the attention of users thanks to the announced NOT coin giveaway.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 13:48
    Warning: Hackers Fake USDT on TON Deposits Amid Binance News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The developers offered application users the chance to mine tokens by simply tapping on their smartphone screen. The game's audience exceeded 35 million people within a couple of months.

    #NOTCOIN #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #TON #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Tip Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
    Jun 25, 2024 - 14:56
    Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Tip Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Jun 25, 2024 - 14:56
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 58 Million XRP in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Jun 25, 2024 - 14:56
    58 Million XRP in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Top Perp DEX SynFutures Crosses $100 Billion Ahead of Blast Airdrop
    House of ZK is Bringing the Future of Blockchain Connectivity to Brussels
    Your Exclusive Gateway to Japan’s Web3 Frontier - Detailed Agenda of IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO and Japan Blockchain Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics
    Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Tip Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Show all