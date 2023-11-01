Tangem Ring Hardware Wallet Debuts at Cardano Summit: What to Know

Entirely new hardware cryptocurrency wallet will be demonstrated to attendees of most-anticipated event for Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts in 2023

The first-ever jewelry crypto wallet in the history of digital assets will be exclusively demonstrated to Cardano Summit attendees. The Tangem team will hold a special workshop to introduce the new product and share new release plans.

Tangem Ring hardware wallet debuts at Cardano Summit: Details

On Nov. 3, 2023, the Tangem Ring, a one-of-a-kind cryptocurrency hardware wallet in the form of a ring will be shown off at the annual Cardano Summit in Dubai. Cardano and ADA fans will be the first to evaluate the eccentric design and unmatched performance of the new device.

Image by Tangem

Attendees of the workshop will receive a special bonus in the form of a Tangem Ring and wallet for free to experiment with. In the process, they will become the first unique holders of the coveted ring-shaped cold storage device before it goes on public sale.

Andrey Lazutkin, CTO of Tangem, is excited by the opportunities the new product unlocks for crypto holders, traders and users of various decentralized applications (dApps):

As we unveil Tangem Ring, we're not just launching a product; we're ushering in a new era of digital asset management. With Tangem, we're making cryptocurrency ownership stylish, secure, and simple.

As covered by U.Today previously, in June 2023, Tangem introduced seedless storage, a novel solution for an enhanced user experience in hardware crypto wallets.

Also, it released a special SHIB-themed version of the card-shaped hardware wallet. Five thousand wallets with the logo of Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) were sold to meme crypto enthusiasts.

Visa card by Tangem in development

At the same workshop, Tangem will also share manor announcements about Tangem Pay, the pioneering hardware wallet that was certified for direct payments in the Visa network. Tangem Pay becomes the first self-custodial payment card with cold storage that can be used at 95 million Visa terminals in various regions of the world.

Andrey Kurennykh, CEO of Tangem, highlights that the synergy between Tangem and Visa is the first joint program of this type:

Our Visa project is the first step towards reshaping the way people engage with digital assets and protect their funds, and we're excited to invite everyone to be a part of this journey.

Cardano Summit will take place in Dubai on Nov. 2-4, 2023. The main stage event will be happening at the Grand Hyatt with the participation of Cardano (ADA) inventor Charles Hoskinson and Emurgo CEO Ken Kodama. Top-tier officers of IOTA, Bitrue, Wanchain and Stacks will also deliver speeches.