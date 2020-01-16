BTC
-1.79%
8655.7
ETH
-3.45%
160.48
LTC
-3.44%
56.11
EOS
-3.32%
3.641
XRP
-3.04%
0.2264
ADA
-4.3%
0.04098
NEO
-4.57%
10.85
TRX
-2.31%
0.01694
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Tamás Blummer, Bitcoin (BTC) Dev Since 2012, Dies from Cancer

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    One of the pioneers of Bitcoin (BTC) network development, Tamás Blummer, passed away on January 12. He was the founder of a couple game-changing blockchain projects.

Tamás Blummer, Bitcoin (BTC) Dev Since 2012, Dies from Cancer
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

After a three-year fight with cancer, Tamás Blummer, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer since 2012, has passed away. He contributed to both the software and hardware progress of the first blockchain.

Bitcoin pioneer

Mr. Blummer started his financial career as an analyst at Deutsche Bank AG from 1996 until 2012. He also served as an executive director of Morgan Stanley in Budapest.

Having been interested in Bitcoin (BTC) since its very early days, Mr. Blummer brought to life a row of cutting-edge projects related to the Bitcoin (BTC) network. He contributed to Rust Bitcoin, a Bitcoin (BTC) development library written in Rust language

In 2014 he switched to the hardware aspect of Bitcoin (BTC) development and founded CoinTerra, one of the first ASIC miner manufacturers. Then, he created the Bits of Proof technology start-up, later acquired by Digital Assets Holdings. Mr. Blummer worked in this DeFi corporation as a chief ledger architect.

Community mourns the great loss

One of the first public condolences from the Bitcoin (BTC) community was left by Tuur Demeester, partner of Adamant Capital. He tweeted the words of profound gratitude towards the passed developer:

Thank you for the many lessons on Bitcoin and life.

Despite ill health, Mr. Blummer never ceased his active participation in the evolution of the Bitcoin (BTC) network and its community. Even his last words on Twitter were about Bitcoin (BTC).

Guests of U.Today can say their last goodbyes to Tamás Blummer in the Comments section. RIP.

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website