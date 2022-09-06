Tamadoge (TAMA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Set to Unleash Yield Opportunities for DeFi Fans in Q3, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Over the last few years, crypto and the cryptocurrency industry have gained mainstream attention, leading to a mass migration of newcomers into the space. The vast population of world citizens now understand the possibilities that crypto offers, and more and more people are entering the space for various reasons, including wealth generation. Crypto investing is largely considered a get-rich scheme and is a genuine source of income for many within the industry.

With more and more people getting involved with crypto, more crypto projects are also springing up. Unfortunately, the success rate of these crypto projects isn't as high as you would expect, but this is largely down to the level of competition within the industry.

Tamadoge (TAMA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have been in the spotlight over the last few weeks. Both tokens are currently in their presale stage. Moreover, both altcoins appear to be living up to all expectations and could become valuable assets in the ongoing bear market.

Image by Freepik

Introducing Tamadoge (TAMA), a new-gen dog-coin

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency, utility token and governance token of the Tamadoge platform and its ecosystem. Tamadoge (TAMA) facilitates several activities such as buying, selling and creating Tamadoge pets, network governance and more. It is a deflationary cryptocurrency whereby users can battle to climb up the leaderboard by gaining Dogepoints. Users with the most Dogepoints at the end of each month can claim their winnings from the monthly Dogepool.

Ads

Tamadoge (TAMA) is also integral to the Tamadoge ecosystem, which consists of Tamaverse, Tamadoge pets and Tamadoge store. Tamadoge pets stand at the core of the Tamadoge project and are mintable, tradable NFTs that users can buy using the Tamadoge token. Additionally, users can use their Tamadoge pets to battle other players' pets to become top Doge on the Tamadoge leaderboard, using the turn-based Tamadoge battling arena.

Two weeks into its presale stage, Tamadoge (TAMA) has raised over $1 million. The token looks set to surpass all expectations and could be a valuable asset in the ongoing bear market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Fuzzy Faced Feline

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is native to the Big Eyes project, an upcoming crypto project with plans to impact the NFT, meme coin significantly and Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) industries. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plays a huge role in achieving this and functions as a full-on community token with the express goal of shifting wealth into the De-Fi ecosystem and protecting an essential part of the world’s ecosystem.

Image by Freepik

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promises a complete dedication to its community. Features include zero gas fees or transaction taxes. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is heavily invested in charity, with 5% of its supply dedicated to charity causes. The Big Eyes ecosystem also features Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) projects and merch.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and available for purchase. Click here to learn more about the token and its native project.

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin