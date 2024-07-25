Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) News Coming In Next Few Days: Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, a prominent Bitcoin supporter and the chief executive of a Bitcoin adoption-focused company JAN3, has made a mega bullish Bitcoin statement, expecting the BTC market to turn more green within next few days.

Besides, he made a bullish Bitcoin price prediction in a tweet a day before.

Samson Mow promises "super bullish Bitcoin news"

Samson Mow has excited the global BTC community by tweeting that “there’s about to be some super bullish Bitcoin news” and it should come out over the next few days, the JAN3 boss specified.

Mow did not go into any details about what sort of news this could be, however, he said that “market should be a bit more green.”

There's about to be some super bullish #Bitcoin news coming out over the next few days. Market should be a bit more green. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) July 25, 2024

Vocal Bitcoin supporter and trader Willy Woo responded to his tweet, reminding Mow that Bitcoin fundamentals “play out in the long time frames” and “in the long time frames BTC is nothing but green.” The trader also recommended Mow and the community not to focus on short-term frames, saying that that is “the domain of degen traders.”

Mow expects Bitcoin to never go sub-$70,000 again

Prior to that, the Bitcoin maximalist Mow also tweeted that the believes BTC will never be again trading in the sub-$70,000 zone, urging traders and investors to “say goodbye to sub $0.07M Bitcoin forever.”

Say goodbye to sub $0.07M #Bitcoin forever. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) July 24, 2024

Apparently, this mega bullish forecast is based on the mysterious “super bullish Bitcoin news” that the community should see within the coming few days, which should push the cryptocurrency market into the greener zone.

So far, however, the price of the global flagship cryptocurrency is deep in the “sub-$0.07 million” area as Bitcoin is changing hands at $64,000. It was pushed to that level from the $66,800 zone as a result of a 4.15% decline that took place during the last 24 hours.

The negative price action continues as Mt. Gox continues to transfer mind-blowing amounts of Bitcoin to centralized exchanges to repay its investors and creditors. On July 24, the crypto community was stunned with a mammoth transfer of 48,000 BTC to Kraken. That amount of crypto is worth a whopping $3,162,392,519 spotted by Whale Alert. The community is certain that this was a Mt. Gox transaction. Still, Mow believes that only about 20% of these Bitcoin compensations will be actually sold.