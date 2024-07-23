    Samson Mow Slams ETH Ahead of Ethereum ETF Launch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Samson Mow points out 'abysmal' ETH price action ahead of Ethereum ETF launch
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 8:44
    Samson Mow Slams ETH Ahead of Ethereum ETF Launch
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and JAN3 chief executive officer, has posted a critical statement about ETH's price performance, while spot Ethereum ETFs are about to start trading.

    Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, the second largest cryptocurrency by the market capitalization size, Ethereum, has declined by slightly more than 3%.

    "Ethereum performing abysmally": Samson Mow

    Mow, a vocal Bitcoiner who constantly slams altcoins, including the biggest one, Ethereum, noted in a recent X post that “Ethereum sure is performing abysmally.” At the time, it was already confirmed that spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are about to start trading. Mow assumed that perhaps investors have come to the same conclusion that he did a long time ago; he has often criticized ETH as a “centralized s-coin.”

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Slams ETH Ahead of Ethereum ETF Launch
    $1 Billion Ethereum Transfer Shocks Crypto Community. What’s Happening?
    XRP Paints Important Pattern at $0.6, Toncoin (TON) Fairytale Over? Ethereum (ETH) Reverses in Brutal Fashion at $3,550
    Major Dogecoin Downtrend Might Finally Be Over

    The Bitcoin price reacted opposite to that of Ethereum when the SEC approved spot Bitcoin ETFs last January; BTC began to skyrocket right after the approval was announced and before actual trading took place.

    As reported by U.Today recently, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) confirmed that five ETFs based on the Ethereum spot price are going live on this platform today. Those Ethereum ETFs are provided by Fidelity, Invesco Galaxy, Franklin Templeton, VanEck and 21Shares.

    Overall, 11 Ethereum ETFs are about to launch, including those set up by Grayscale, Bitwise and BlackRock.

    Still, despite the approaching spot Ethereum ETF trading launch, the ETH price has not been showing much agitation since the announcement was made on July 18. On that day, Ethereum faced a 2.6% decline, and then it traded sideways until it demonstrated a 4.56% increase on the following day. ETH then briefly touched the $3,540 level.

    After declining to $3,413 on Sunday, ETH again attempted to break above the $3,540 price line. Since then, it has lost 3.45% and is changing hands at $3,452% at the time of this writing.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    Mon, 07/22/2024 - 12:48
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    $1 billion in Ethereum transferred to Coinbase

    Earlier today, the cryptocurrency community was stunned as it saw a mammoth-sized Ethereum transfer that deposited 292,262 ETH (worth a whopping $1,009,462,087) from an anonymous wallet to Coinbase Institutional.

    Chief Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas spread the word that this gigantic transaction was made by Grayscale as it moved funds from its Ethereum Trust, now converted into a spot ETF (ETHE) to its mini-product.

    #Samson Mow #Ethereum #spot Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Jul 23, 2024 - 9:18
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays Ahead With 482% Burn Rate Surge
    Jul 23, 2024 - 9:18
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays Ahead With 482% Burn Rate Surge
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Vitalik Buterin Suprised by This New Ethereum Graph
    Jul 23, 2024 - 8:42
    Vitalik Buterin Suprised by This New Ethereum Graph
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Impossible Cloud Network Reveals Strategic Roadmap for Decentralized Cloud Platform
    Sunami Network Launches SUUSD: A Revolutionary Stablecoin Combining Stability and Liquidity
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays Ahead With 482% Burn Rate Surge
    Vitalik Buterin Suprised by This New Ethereum Graph
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD