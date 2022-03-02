StreamCoin CEO Multicasts AMA Session on MeiTalk

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The CEO of StreamCoin live-streaming blockchain-based platform, Michael Ein Chaybeh, recently hosted a live AMA session on MeiTalk multi-streaming platform. The session was simultaneously broadcast on Youtube and Twitch channels. The CEO of StreamCoin discussed the platform’s referral program, coin offering, MeiTalk and their features.

The community of StreamCoin was able to send all of its questions prior to the AMA session and hear a full and detailed answer from Ein Chaybeh, who provided information regarding the most commonly asked question. In addition to answers received prior to the live stream, StreamCoin’s CEO took time to answer questions from the chat.

One of the most popular types of questions was the listing on centralized and decentralized exchanges, but the platform’s representative stated that there is a non-disclosure agreement between the company and trading platforms—which are prohibiting both sides from sharing information about future listings.

Viewers expressed their interest in StreamCoin and initiated numerous conversations about its conversion to fiat, price movements, the mainnet of StreamCoin and the burning mechanism. Ein Chaybeh informed viewers that StreamCoin would have no tax and can be converted into fiat just like any other cryptocurrency on a decentralized exchange.

Additionally, he added that all coins that are not sold during the offering would be burnt. The CEO of the platform also told viewers that StreamCoin is scheduled to run its own mainnet in the next two to four years.

The whole session has been powered by MeiTalk streaming platform that currently supports OBS studio. MeiTalk provides users and streamers with numerous opportunities to earn, including endorsements by viewers, advertising revenue and using NFTs that they can later sell on the NFT marketplace.

Ein Chaybeh also shared details about the referral program started by the platform. It can be accessed through the StreamCoin website. Users will be able to share their personal link with anyone and receive rewards for the people that join the offering.

The second AMA event held by StreamCoin was almost a one-hour session. Ein Chaybeh cleared numerous doubts of community members and informed them about his participation at the World Live Streamer’s Conference, which will be held in Dubai on March 25 and 26, 2022.