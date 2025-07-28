Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Three Words, But No Bitcoin Follows

Michael Saylor has a talent for saying a lot without saying much, and today was no exception. Following a quiet Sunday post featuring Strategy's now-iconic Bitcoin portfolio chart, he posted just three words on Monday morning.

The phrase itself does not reveal anything new — and now, we know it was not meant to. It came exactly one week after Strategy disclosed its most recent Bitcoin purchase of 6,220 BTC on July 21, bringing total holdings to 607,770 coins.

A fresh SEC filing, however, confirms there have been no new acquisitions since that date.

Amplify the Orange pic.twitter.com/QDjPrHkzYF — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 28, 2025

However, the timing of these last two follow-up posts, especially in such close succession, seems less like a coincidence and more like a branding strategy, or perhaps a gentle reminder that the company’s commitment remains on point.

At current prices, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are worth just over $72.2 billion, secured at an average entry price of $7,176 per BTC. The portfolio shows a gain of more than 1,550%, with BTC now representing nearly 63% of the firm’s $115 billion market cap.

