    19,908,015 BTC in Circulation: Final Bitcoin Block Date Revealed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 11:39
    1,091,185 BTC now left to be mined
    According to CoinMarketCap data, a total of 19,908,015 BTC have been issued through mining.

    Bitcoin's total supply is fixed at 21 million BTC; this figure suggests that over 94% of this has now been issued, leaving 1,091,185 BTC to be mined. With just over one million BTC left to be mined, market enthusiasts are speculating when the last BTC might be mined.

    In a recent tweet, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo shared an estimate of when this might occur. Rizzo predicts that the final Bitcoin might be mined about 79 years from now, implying that the last full Bitcoin will be issued on Aug. 17 — in the year 2104.

    An image accompanied Rizzo's tweet, which highlighted this estimation. Bitcoin is expected to reach 95% of the total Bitcoin supply issued on Nov. 18, 2025. It is predicted to reach 99% of its supply on Jan. 8, 2035, and 99.9% of the supply is expected to be reached on Nov. 6, 2047. The last full Bitcoin is expected to be issued on Aug. 17, 2104, with all coins expected to be issued by July 21, 2138.

    Bitcoin halving

    Bitcoin’s supply is created through mining, which involves computers validating transactions and receiving Bitcoin as reward. Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, embedded a hard cap of 21 million coins in the Bitcoin code, with the belief that scarcity could create value where none previously existed.

    The reward for mining is halved every four years, which lessens the rate at which new Bitcoin enters the supply.

    The most recent halving event, which is the fourth since Bitcoin's inception occurred in April 2024, slashing rewards from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. The next halving is expected to occur in the year 2028, slashing mining rewards to 1.5625 BTC.

    The 64th and last halving event is estimated to happen in 2140, after which no new Bitcoin will be created again. 

    #Bitcoin
