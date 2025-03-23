Stellar Breakout Imminent? Analyst Predicts XLM Price Surge – Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A potential breakout scenario has been identified for Stellar (XLM), which might have implications for its short-term price. In a recent tweet, Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, noted that XLM is consolidating within an ascending triangle pattern, and if a breakout occurs, XLM could see a 17% surge in value.

#Stellar $XLM is consolidating within an ascending triangle. A breakout could pave the way for a 17% move! pic.twitter.com/jTziwGX8wg — Ali (@ali_charts) March 23, 2025

An ascending triangle is a bullish continuation pattern characterized by a horizontal resistance level and an upward-sloping trendline. Once buyers start to gain strength, they keep putting pressure on the horizontal resistance level, and a breakout might happen as a result.

Ali shared a four-hour chart of XLM/USDT on Binance, revealing price consolidation in what appeared to be a triangular pattern, with a horizontal resistance level highlighted in the range between $0.29 and $0.295.

Should XLM successfully break above the horizontal resistance line, it might lead to a 17% rise. At the time of writing, XLM was up 0.74% in the last 24 hours to $0.2787.

A 17% increase from current price levels would imply a target of $0.32. On the contrary, if the breakout fails, this may result in continued consolidation or a pullback.

Potential scenarios

Stellar (XLM) reversed three days of downfall initiated after reaching highs of $0.297 on March 19. Three potential scenarios are presented based on indications seen on the daily charts.

Currently, XLM is trying to hold down support at $0.274, which coincides with the daily SMA 200 to prevent further declines to $0.26 or even $0.226.

In the short term, the market will be closely watching the price action around $0.29 to $0.305, which coincides with the daily SMA 50. A confirmed breakout could attract more bullish momentum, while a rejection might signal a need for further accumulation before the next move.

Another possibility, if Stellar (XLM) holds above the daily SMA 200 at $0.274, is that it continues in consolidation or range trading between its daily moving average of 50 and 200 before aiming for a breakout, which would target $0.375 and $0.514 if the momentum is sustained.