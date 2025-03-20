Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Reverses Gains, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 15:57
    Stellar takes underdog status versus XRP, XLM sees unusual one-hour volatility
    Advertisement
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Reverses Gains, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto industry is experiencing capitulation, as most top projects that started the week positively, including Stellar (XLM), have commenced shedding their gains. The XRP rival has seen its price drop by 1.76% in 24 hours to $0.2873, according to CoinMarketCap data. While the reason for this sudden slump remains unknown, the coin is flashing signs of erasing its seven-day gains.

    Advertisement

    Stellar volatility and pressured metrics

    Stellar's current outlook has forced it to take on underdog status against XRP. While Stellar has retained just 0.68% of its gains in the trailing seven-day period, XRP is still up 7.27% within the same period.

    Related
    Stellar (XLM) Decouples From Bitcoin as Price Jumps 10%
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 15:30
    Stellar (XLM) Decouples From Bitcoin as Price Jumps 10%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Some of the coin’s metrics have dropped in line with the price of XLM. The trading volume, for instance, is down by 26.9% to $261,476,049.98, a clear sign of reduced market participation.

    Article image
    XLM 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Beyond the volume, Stellar has witnessed intense volatility in the past few hours. While the 24-hour price recorded a drawdown, the past hour before press time saw the coin jump by approximately 1.2%.

    In what appears to be a rebound following its flipping by Toncoin over the weekend, the ongoing XLM breakout might signal that more selling off is ahead.

    Altcoin market seeing uncertainty

    The unexpected drawdown in the price of XLM reflects the state of most altcoins on the market. As of press time, Ethereum has also dropped by 2.35% in 24 hours, falling below the $2,000 support level.

    Related
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 20:05
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Solana is also experiencing a mild drawdown with a 1.1% loss to $130. When Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed the SEC’s lawsuit dismissal, these profiled altcoins skyrocketed to their highest level.

    While it remains unknown if the current correlation is a signal that more price reversals are imminent, it proves that the much-sought-after altcoin season is yet to emerge.

    #XRP #Stellar

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 20
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:38
    XRP to Moon? Ripple's Win and Bollinger Bands Point to All-Time High Breakout
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Reverses Gains, What's Happening?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 20
    XRP to Moon? Ripple's Win and Bollinger Bands Point to All-Time High Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD