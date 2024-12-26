Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Death Cross: Possible Scenarios

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Will SHIB survive? Death cross forms over Shiba Inu's price
    Thu, 26/12/2024 - 15:21
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Death Cross: Possible Scenarios
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Although the price of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has lost over 35% in the past two weeks, its misadventures may not end there. The fact is that on the price chart of the Shiba Inu token, a "death cross" is rapidly forming, as the event is called, when a lower-order moving average crosses a higher-order moving average from top to bottom. 

    Advertisement

    This is believed to symbolize that bearish trends are gaining strength and a medium-term downtrend is forming. 

    Related
    2,884,590,622,344 SHIB Stun One of Turkey’s Biggest Exchanges – What’s Happening?
    Thu, 12/26/2024 - 09:35
    2,884,590,622,344 SHIB Stun One of Turkey’s Biggest Exchanges – What’s Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Death Cross: Possible Scenarios
    XRP Defies 2018 Déjà Vu: Bollinger Bands Suggest $2 Support Holds Strong
    Bitcoin Fixes This? Bitcoiners React to Collapse of Diamonds
    2,884,590,622,344 SHIB Stun One of Turkey’s Biggest Exchanges – What’s Happening?

    In our case, we are talking about the canonical 23- and 50-day bands. At the moment, the curves are only on the verge of crossing, and everything can still turn around. However, if the "death cross" does form, it will be important to consider the potential consequences it will have on the SHIB price.  

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Thus, currently trading at $0.00002156, the Shiba Inu token price has a strong block of support in the $0.00001715-$0.00001875 per SHIB zone for the foreseeable future. The meme token already reached the upper boundary of this range during the decline almost a week ago, and then the bulls got into the action by buying back SHIB and pushing quotes up by almost 14.3%.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Failed Recovery Causes More Volume Drop
    Thu, 12/26/2024 - 08:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Failed Recovery Causes More Volume Drop
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    A retest of current crypto market conditions is not ruled out, and here the block can act as a space for SHIB price accumulation. Further, the Shiba Inu token will either form a local bottom here, or if the sell-off continues and the block is broken down, SHIB price may threaten to fall down to $0.0000145 per token, where the next more or less clear support zone is located.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 26, 2024 - 15:00
    XRP Rockets 253% in Best Q4 Since 2017
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 26, 2024 - 14:50
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 26
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZND Expands Ecosystem with Special Pool Rewards, New Tradable Assets, and Holiday Campaigns
    BloFin Unveils Top-Tier Performance Upgrades for Seamless and Trusted Trading
    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Death Cross: Possible Scenarios
    XRP Rockets 253% in Best Q4 Since 2017
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 26
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD