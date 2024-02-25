Advertisement
StarkNet (STRK) TVL Skyrockets to $1.32 Billion Post-Token Launch: Details

article image
Mushumir Butt
StarkNet emerges as one of leading Ethereum Layer-2 networks
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 11:11
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an impressive showcase of growth, StarkNet, a prominent Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, has seen its total value locked (TVL) soar to a staggering $1.32 billion shortly after the launch of its native token, STRK. This development propels StarkNet into the elite group of Ethereum Layer-2 networks, marking it as the fourth of its kind to surpass the $1 billion TVL milestone.

Data from L2Beat, a platform that monitors and analyzes Layer-2 protocols, highlights the composition of StarkNet's TVL. A significant portion, approximately 83.65%, is attributed to its newly released native token, STRK. Ethereum (ETH) makes up 11.41% of the total, while stablecoins account for 3.78%, showcasing a diverse range of assets contributing to StarkNet's growing ecosystem.

STRK market performance

The market's response to the STRK token listing was in line with typical asset behaviors observed in similar scenarios. Initially, the token's price surged as traders and investors clamored to take advantage of the new listing, leading to a sharp increase in market activity. However, following this initial enthusiasm, the price of STRK underwent a correction, decreasing slightly as early investors began to secure profits and the market sought a new price equilibrium.

As of the latest updates, the price of STRK stands at $1.88, experiencing a minor decline of 1.59% over the past 24 hours. Correspondingly, the 24-hour trading volume has also decreased by 39.58%, currently recorded at $289,735,182. With a market capitalization of $1,372,279,288, STRK is currently ranked as the 57th largest crypto in the market.

StarkNet leverages STARK, the most secure and scalable cryptographic proof system, to provide solutions that meet the demands of high-volume and complex computations without sacrificing security or decentralization. The recent achievements of StarkNet highlight the increasing adoption and importance of Layer-2 solutions in addressing the scalability challenges faced by the Ethereum blockchain.

#Starknet
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

