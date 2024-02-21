Advertisement
Starknet (STRK) Airdrop Faced Massive Attack

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Despite strong protection, some people managed to gain unfair advantage
Wed, 21/02/2024 - 9:13
The Starknet ecosystem has recently been at the center of a significant security breach, marking one of the most substantial and successful Sybil attacks in the cryptocurrency space. 

An aggressor managed to exploit the Starknet airdrop by using 1,361 wallets to accumulate and then transfer a colossal sum of 1,432,800 STRK tokens, valued at approximately $3 million, to a single wallet address, "0x027c…9078."  Considering the fact that Starknet implemented relatively strong sybil protection, the success of this attacks raises some serious questions.

STRKUSDT Chart
STRK/USDT Chart by TradingView

The attack methodology suggests that the individual behind this managed to bypass the one-wallet-one-claim rule that airdrops typically employ to prevent such exploitations. By claiming the airdrop across numerous wallets and aggregating the tokens into a single one, the attacker not only secured a massive amount of STRK but also demonstrated the need for more stringent security measures in token distribution events.

This incident unfolds in the backdrop of Starknet's recent listing on Binance, which propelled the token into a high-volatility phase. The market's response to the listing was initially positive, with a noticeable surge in trading activity and price. However, the euphoria was short-lived as the price retraced, following broader market sentiment and possibly impacted by the news of the airdrop attack.

Cardano Is "Wannabe Ethereum," Arthur Hayes Says

This attack stands as a stark reminder (no pun intended) to developers of similar projects who plan on utilizing airdrop strategy for a token distribution that even the most sophisticated sybil protection strategies might not always work.

In terms of market performance post-listing, Starknet experienced typical behavior observed on newly listed assets. There was an initial spike in price, reflecting the influx of traders eager to capitalize on the listing. Subsequently, the price experienced a pullback, which often follows such volatile spikes, as early investors take profits and the market searches for new equilibrium.

article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

