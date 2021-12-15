S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Jumps on NFT Trend, Offering Fans Chance to Become In-Game "Metahumans"

GSC Game World, the Ukrainian video game company behind cult classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R, has joined forces with Los Angeles-based non-fungible token platform DMarket to create its own metaverse.



Fans are now able to register for upcoming drops of non-fungible tokens that will be sold on DMarket.



The developer will auction three exclusive NFTs that will allow their owners to become "metahumans" in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the much-anticipated sequel to the franchise that is going to be released in 2022. Winners will be able to appear as non-playable characters in the game (a comrade, a bartender, etc.).



Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO at GSC Game World, told The Verge that future metahumans will have to show up to the company's studio in Kyiv to undergo detailed scanning.





We believe our community will benefit and appreciate everything the Metaverse will bring. This includes rewards, winning assets, trading, and the opportunity to earn and have fun at the same time. Indeed, there is a certain tension towards blockchain and NFTs, because lots of things have been done improperly in the space.