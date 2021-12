S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Jumps on NFT Trend, Offering Fans Chance to Become In-Game "Metahumans"

GSC Game World, the Ukrainian video game company behind cult classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R, has joined forces with Los Angeles-based non-fungible token platform DMarket to create its own metaverse.



Fans are now able to register for upcoming drops of non-fungible tokens that will be sold on DMarket.



The developer will auction three exclusive NFTs that will allow their owners to become "metahumans" in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the much-anticipated sequel to the franchise that is going to be released in 2022. Winners will be able to appear as non-playable characters in the game (a comrade, a bartender, etc.).



Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO at GSC Game World, told The Verge that future metahumans will have to show up to the company's studio in Kyiv to undergo detailed scanning.





We believe our community will benefit and appreciate everything the Metaverse will bring. This includes rewards, winning assets, trading, and the opportunity to earn and have fun at the same time. Indeed, there is a certain tension towards blockchain and NFTs, because lots of things have been done improperly in the space.

The content of other NFT drops remains unknown, but Grygorovych says that they will not have any impact on gameplay.A portion of the money earned from auctions will be donated to charities.S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, a survival horror video game that takes place in the post-apocalyptic Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, was released back in March 2007. It was met with critical acclaim and huge commercial success, selling two million copies around the world in less than two years. After releasing a sequel and a prequel to the game, GSC Game World shut down in 2011 and the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was discontinued.GSC Game World reopened in 2014 to work on a new game before giving S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 another go.While acknowledging strong anti-NFT sentiment in an interview with Wccftech , Grygorovych expects the community of fans to appreciate the new technology: