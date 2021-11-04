GameStop Is Hiring Accounting Manager for NFTs, Crypto and Blockchain

Video game retailer GameStop is looking for an accounting expert for non-fungible tokens, cryptocurrencies and other applications of blockchain tech, according to a job posting that was published on Nov. 3.



The retailer wants to hire someone with experience in accounting for electronic commerce or gaming.



The person who gets the job will be working hand in hand with GameStop's technology and business development teams.



He or she will be tasked with overseeing operational accounting processes of the company's NFT platform with "the highest level of control and integrity."



GameStop, which found itself at the epicenter of the rebellion of retail traders against Wall Street in early 2021, opened a job position for a crypto-savvy blockchain analyst in early April.

In May, it launched a new web portal for its NFT platform.Last month, the company started looking for "Head of Web3 Gaming" and added a bevy of cryptocurrency-related job listings.In the meantime, AMC, another company whose stock became the darling of Reddit traders, is set to start accepting cryptocurrencies at its movie theaters by the end of the year, and it is currently considering adding Shiba Inu