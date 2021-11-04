lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

GameStop Is Hiring Accounting Manager for NFTs, Crypto and Blockchain

News
Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
GameStop is pushing further into the NFT sector based on a slew of recent job listings
GameStop Is Hiring Accounting Manager for NFTs, Crypto and Blockchain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Video game retailer GameStop is looking for an accounting expert for non-fungible tokens, cryptocurrencies and other applications of blockchain tech, according to a job posting that was published on Nov. 3.

The retailer wants to hire someone with experience in accounting for electronic commerce or gaming.

The person who gets the job will be working hand in hand with GameStop's technology and business development teams.

He or she will be tasked with overseeing operational accounting processes of the company's NFT platform with "the highest level of control and integrity."

GameStop, which found itself at the epicenter of the rebellion of retail traders against Wall Street in early 2021, opened a job position for a crypto-savvy blockchain analyst in early April.

woj
woj

Related
Robinhood Is Teasing Shiba Inu Community as Petition to List SHIB Comes Close to 500,000 Signatures
In May, it launched a new web portal for its NFT platform.

Last month, the company started looking for "Head of Web3 Gaming" and added a bevy of cryptocurrency-related job listings.

In the meantime, AMC, another company whose stock became the darling of Reddit traders, is set to start accepting cryptocurrencies at its movie theaters by the end of the year, and it is currently considering adding Shiba Inu.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Whales Shovel $1.8 Billion in Ether After Coin Hits New All-Time High
11/04/2021 - 11:41
Whales Shovel $1.8 Billion in Ether After Coin Hits New All-Time High
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Grayscale Bitcoin Fund to Be Possibly Converted to ETF On December 24
11/04/2021 - 10:42
Grayscale Bitcoin Fund to Be Possibly Converted to ETF On December 24
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana Shows More Than 15,000% Spike Year-to-Date: Messari Data
11/04/2021 - 10:25
Solana Shows More Than 15,000% Spike Year-to-Date: Messari Data
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan