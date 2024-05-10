StaFi Platform Now Supports EigenLayer's LRT: Details

Advertisement

A novel integration has been announced just one month after the launch of LSaaS, accompanied by the publication of the StaFi 2.0 roadmap, which included plans for the LRT Stack.

StaFi's Liquid Staking as a Service now supports EigenLayer's LRT

Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) by EigenLayer is now added by StaFi platform of restaking infrastructure, as its team's statement says.

🎉StaFi LSaaS Stack Supports EigenLayer LRT



With the successful launch of @eigenlayer mainnet, deploying EigenLayer LRT on LSaaS with min additional development effort is now possible.



This will greatly enhance the efficiency of LRT development & overall acceptance of restaking pic.twitter.com/f7px5SffBl — StaFi Protocol (@StaFi_Protocol) May 10, 2024

The introduction of LRT support follows the successful launch of EigenLayer on mainnet, allowing developers and project teams to seamlessly deploy LRT on LSaaS.

To facilitate the LRT/ETH pair construction, AVS restaking rewards will be swapped for ETH on the market via swap. These functionalities will be reconsidered once the upcoming upgrade of EigenLayer is finalized.

Liam Young, the founder of StaFi, stressed the importance of this integration for the entire segment of liquid restaking in the EVM ecosystem:

The integration of LRT into StaFi’s Liquid Staking as a Service is a major breakthrough for developers, who are now free to create restaking products that harness shared security across multiple chains. Up until now, building with LRT has been a complex task that entails significant lead time. StaFi’s LRT Stack will slash time to market while empowering builders to create novel solutions that draw upon the cryptoeconomic guarantees that liquid staking permits.

Technically, the new development significantly enhances the efficiency of LRT development and overall accessibility of restaking.

More LRTs to be onboarded by StaFi

As of May 2024, StaFi's LRT stack includes various operations such as restaking/unrestaking, liquidity withdrawal, LRT burn and mint, using restaking pools, delegating to operators and so on.

Eigenlayer LRT is already supported on the LSaaS Stack App, while support for Karak and BounceBit LRT will be maintained.

Representatives of StaFi also confirmed plans to roll out support for BTC LRT in the upcoming releases of its staking instruments.